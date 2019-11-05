Top 5 candidates to succeed Niko Kovac as Bayern Munich manager

Niko Kovac

Bayern Munich have finally decided to sack Niko Kovac after a string of disappointing results. Now the race is on for his successor.

Kovac started well in Bavaria, guiding the German giants to the double of the league and cup last term - thus becoming the first player and manager to achieve that. But things have turned sour this season, and cracks in his system have started to emerge.

The last straw was the 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday, as a result of which he was relieved of duty.

Who will be Kovac's successor at Bayern? Here are the five most likely candidates to take up the job:

5. Ralf Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick

Any Bayern manager would have to be very vigilant, considering he'd be the boss of the largest club in Germany. But Ralf Rangnick is well aware of how it feels to be a target for rival sides, having led RB Leipzig into the Bundesliga.

Rangnick has an exceptional record at RB Leipzig and can also boast a German Cup win with Schalke. Currently the head of sport for the Red Bull group of clubs in New York and Brazil with a focus on exploring new talents, he would be keen to take up a job like the one at Bayern.

4. Arsene Wenger

Arsene Wenger

For over a year now Wenger has been out of football, but he has spoken over and over again about his desire of returning.

While directorial roles have been talked about, a few coaching gigs would be on the radar of the Frenchman. Wenger would be the biggest fish in the sea that is the Bundesliga were he to take the job following years of fending off the highest paying clubs in England.

During a 22-year tenure as Arsenal manager Wenger earned a great deal of recognition throughout the sport. He won three Premier League titles and lifted seven FA Cups, firmly establishing himself in the annals of history.

Despite being over 70, Wenger could still be a decent short-term solution to Munich's problems.

