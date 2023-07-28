Top 5 defensive midfielders currently in world football

The defensive midfield position has emerged as one of the most important positions recently in world football. A defensive midfielder is the linchpin that ties the defense with the midfield and gives balance to the team. This position is absolutely crucial to a team's tactical and strategic setup and dictates how a team will go about their game.

This is a specialist role only a few can perform to perfection. The position demands a unique blend of intelligence, technique and physicality to excel. Whether it is executing a line breaking pass, making a tackle to break up the play or a well timed interception, to excel as a defensive midfielder one needs to be a master of all these attributes.

Here is a list of top five defensive midfielders in the world who exemplify the position in the best way possible.

#5 Marcelo Brozovic

FC Internazionale v Al-Nassr - Preseason Friendly

Marcelo Brozovic is one of the most underrated defensive midfielders of his generation and does not get enough credit for his performances. He has been a key member of Croatia's midfield for a long time alongside Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic, providing balance and defensive cover.

The 30-year old played an important role in Inter Milan's run to the final of the Champions League and recently completed his move to Saudi club Al-Nassr. The Croatian always makes himself available as an outlet for his teammates to pass to. Constant movement and dropping in-between central defenders to recieve the ball is a key feature of Brozovic's play.

He is a hardworker and very astute defensively, cutting passing lanes and making well-timed tackles. The former Inter man is also a very accomplished passer from the single pivot position.

#4 Declan Rice

Arsenal FC v MLS All-Stars - 2023 MLS All-Star Game

Declan Rice has recently put pen to paper for Arsenal after spending six seasons at West Ham United. He established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League during his time with the Hammers. The youngster's leadership qualities led him to become the Irons' club captain in 2022 at only 23 years of age. He led the club to win the UEFA Europa Conference League last season, their their first major trophy since 1980.

The England international is a great physical presence in the midfield. With his broad build and solid frame, the 23-year old can shrug attackers off the ball with ease. Rice's capabilities are not just confined to his defensive prowess, he is also a force going forward, with his long strides and great ball control he can carry the ball upfield quickly and with ease. The Englishman is a really good passer with either foot, offering more passing angles to build the play from deep.

#3 Joshua Kimmich

Joushua Kimmich- FC Bayern Munich

Joushua Kimmich has been the leader in Bayern Munich's midfield for years now. The German started his career as a right-back and gradually transitioned into midfield, making Bayern's defensive midfield position his own.

The German's passing range is exceptional, he can play passess between the lines and long balls to the attackers on the move with incredible accuracy. The 28-year old's vision and intelligence on the pitch elevates him to an even higher level. His early career as a full-back makes him a natural when it comes to defending, Kimmich reads the play incredibly well, breaking up opposition's attacks.

#2 Casemiro

Casemiro- Manchester United

Casemiro was an integral part of Real Madrid's illustrious era where they won three back-to-back Champions League titles. The Brazilian held the midfield together giving his more attack-minded midfield partners license to advance up the pitch. He made a move to Manchester United from the Bernabeu last summer and has been key in Erik ten Hag's midfield setup.

Casemiro is a combative, robust midfielder whose main job is to disrupt opposition's attack and regain possession. The 31-year-old is top class in both, intercepting the ball as well as in one on one duels, making him a great shield for his team's backline. The Brazilian midfielder does not hold back in his tackling giving a big physical presence to his team's midfield.

#1 Rodri

Rodri- Manchester City

Rodri joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2019. Since then, he has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league and arguably in Europe. The Spaniard is one of the first names on the teamsheet for both his club and country.

Rodri has been the orchestrator and the disruptor in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City midfield for a few years now. The Spain international is crucial to Manchester City's playing style of building from the back as he links the defense with the midfield. The midfielder's positional intelligence helps him in breaking up the attacks and recycle possession.

Rodri has the ability to unleash a powerful and accurate shot on target from outside the box. He also scored the winning goal in last season's Champions League final against Inter, which helped City land an unprecedented treble.