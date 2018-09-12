Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 Italian managers to have featured in the Premier League

Shubham Dupare
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
268   //    12 Sep 2018, 18:33 IST

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League
Maurizio Sarri joined the long list of Italians to have managed a Premier League club this summer

Italian football was at the peak of the footballing world in the 80's and 90's, the decline in the overall quality of football in the recent years has been a sad story really. But that does not mean the style of play has changed.

Italian teams are still known for their tactical and organized play. And Italian teams tend to be especially organized and solid at the back. And a lot of credit for such style of play is given to the managers of the clubs. And over the years Serie A has produced some of the finest managers of the game.

The fact that Italian managers have won the UEFA Champions League more times than managers from any other nation, is a testament to their quality and class.

So, here's a list of 5 of the best Italian managers to have managed a Premier League club or are currently managing one.

#5 Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea Unveil New Head Coach Maurizio Sarri...
Under Sarri Chelsea are yet to be defeated in the league

We will start with the latest Italian to join this list, Maurizio Sarri. Sarri joined Chelsea this season, after series of brilliant performances by Napoli, in the last two seasons.

He is a manager of proven ability, with highlights of his resume being his efforts to seal promotion for Empoli in his second season itself and back-to-back Champions league qualification for Napoli. He was voted league's coach of the year in 2017. In his last two seasons with Napoli, he helped them secure the title of "Campioni d'Inverno" or Winter champions.

Even after losing out record goal-scorer Higuain to Juventus, he managed to turn the team from Naples into an efficient attacking force.

Let's hope he can do the same with the Blues, who would like to be back in the Champions League next season.

Shubham Dupare
CONTRIBUTOR
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
