Top 5 players who could switch clubs this summer

The 2021 summer transfer window is officially underway. Well, it's been underway for over a month in the Premier League, whereas the other top European leagues had theirs open only on the 1st of July. With UEFA Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021 nearly complete, all eyes will soon return to the chaotic circus that is the summer transfer window.

Despite the financial shackles forced upon clubs by the pandemic and its repercussions, business must continue. While it's unlikely that this window will witness a large number of inflated deals, it's almost necessary for several clubs to get down to business - either to acquire new players, or to sell a few in order to alleviate their own crippling financial hardships.

Several top players could play for new clubs next season

Regardless of the economic situation, transfer rumors have been coming at us thick and fast, and a number of big players have been linked with potential moves to new clubs, for a variety of reasons.

Without further ado, here is a look at the top 5 players who could move to a new club before the ongoing summer transfer window ends

#5 Antoine Griezmann

Barcelona are reportedly considering the sale of Antoine Griezmann this summer

Between Barcelona's financial crisis and Antoine Griezmann's involvement in a recent racism-related controversy, his future at the club certainly seems to be at risk. The Catalan club's wage bill is far beyond budget, rendering them unable to register their new signings, as per La Liga rules. To make matters worse, Lionel Messi cannot be offered a new deal until the wage bill is trimmed.

As such, Barcelona seem to have no choice but to sell big players with high wages in order to improve their situation, and Griezmann is understood to be among the top contenders to be given the ax. Additionally, a leaked video that recently went viral saw the French forward make fun of Asian staff at a hotel in Japan, causing immense displeasure at the club as well as the club's sponsors.

#ManCity have emerged as an option for Antoine Griezmann this summer, and Pep Guardiola had the Frenchman 'on the phone'. The priority remains Harry Kane, but Griezmann could be an alternative in the coming weeks.



[@Santi_J_FM/@footmercato] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) July 9, 2021

According to recent reports from Footmercato (via ESPN), Manchester City are said to be considering Griezmann as their plan B, should they fail to sign their top target - Harry Kane.

#4 Paul Pogba

A return to France could be on the cards for Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba's time at Manchester United has been riddled with ups and downs, with the 28-year-old simply failing to hit his stride consistently. He ended the 2020-21 season in the best of form and with some exemplary performances, helping Manchester United reach the UEFA Europa League final, as well as to a second-placed finish in the Premier League. However, Pogba's future with the Red Devils is still uncertain.

The French superstar has now entered the final year of his contract but is yet to sign a new deal with Manchester United. Should he refuse to put pen to paper on a new contract, the Red Devils will be desperate to sell him this summer, rather than lose him for free in twelve months.

My opinions on Paul Pogba pretty much changes on a daily basis. One day I want him to sign a new deal, the next I can’t be doing with the baggage that comes with his agent anymore. Ultimately, I think it’s best if he was to move on in this window. — Ryan. 🔰 (@Vintage_Utd) July 9, 2021

Reports from ESPN claim that Paris Saint-Germain are strongly considering a move to take Pogba back home to France, and that Pogba, too, is interested in the project being offered by the French club.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee