Top 5 active Real Madrid academy graduates who flourished elsewhere

Real Madrid's academy has produced some of the top talents in world football. From players like Emiliano Butragueno to players like Iker Casillas, the Real Madrid academy has developed some pure jewels who went on to become club legends for Los Blancos.

However, a lot of those players coming out of the fabled Real Madrid academy have failed to make it big at the Santiago Bernabeu. But now, after moving on from the Spanish capital, they have rejuvenated their careers and have won several accolades since then.

None of these players made it big at Real Madrid

We have listed some of the top talents who came out of the Real Madrid academy only to make it big after leaving the club.

#5 Pablo Sarabia

Pablo Sarabia spent his first five years at the Real Madrid academy, La Fabrica. It is there that he learnt the ropes and developed into a more refined player. After graduating from the Real Madrid academy he plied his trade for Real Madrid Castilla for a couple of seasons. But he never made it to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The versatile midfielder, who predominantly features on the right flank, can also slot in on the left or even through the middle as an attacking midfielder. In 2011, Sarabia decided to move away from Castilla as he joined Getafe searching for senior team football. The 29-year-old had a very slow start to life at Getafe as he took time to settle at La Liga level.

Sarabia had a terrific 2015-16 campaign and his creativity and craftsmanship attracted suitors. The following year, Sevilla came calling and now it was a different kind of challenge for the Spaniard. He again had a slow start to life at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, but gradually he got going. Deployed in a wide creative role for his ability to create chances and pick out teammates in tight spots. After a few years of consistent performances in La Liga, PSG came calling in 2019. Sarabia plays second fiddle to players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe but it is his versatility that makes him a very vital member of the side.

Spanish outlets El Gol Digital and Diario AS reported Real Madrid's interest in Pablo Sarabia. Apparently Carlo Ancelotti likes the player and his affordability makes the Spaniard a very interesting proposition for Los Blancos. Real Madrid were strongly linked with the player in 2019 aswell when he left Sevilla to join PSG.

#4 Dani Parejo

Dani Parejo has this legendary status at Valencia but he learned the ropes at Real Madrid's academy. After several years in the Real Madrid academy, he made it to Real Madrid Castilla. While featuring the junior team he was loaned out to Queens Park Rangers as he got to experience the Championship. Parejo was considered as one of the most technical center midfielders coming out of the Real Madrid academy. But the exceptional quality in his position at Real Madrid made it clear that the Real Madrid academy graduate had no future in the Spanish capital.

Just like Sarabia he also moved away to join Getafe and after a few seasons, he joined Valencia. It was at Mestalla that he created his folklore as a footballer. The 32-year-old is often dubbed as the most unlucky player to be born in this era as he played second fiddle to midfielders like Sergio Busquets, Xabi Alonso and others. Therefore Parejo has only four appearances for Spain but that has not bothered him much.

Parejo's nine-year association with Valencia CF, where he led Los Ches with passion and extreme dedication, resulted in him becoming a cult figure among the supporters. He has featured in 282 matches for Valencia and has donned the armband for at least a hundred games, proving his legendary status at the club.

Capable of playing as an attacking or defensive midfielder, Parejo provides composure with the ball and his exceptional passing ability makes him the primary creative outlet for the team he represents. Currently playing for Villareal, Parejo won the Europa League last season and has no intention of slowing down

