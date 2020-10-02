Top contenders for the European Golden Shoe: October 2020

The 2020/21 football season and up and running and that means the race for the European Golden Shoe has also kick-started.

Last season’s prize was claimed by Ciro Immobile, who beat off competition from the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski to win it.

The Italian striker scored 36 goals for Lazio in a season where many did not even consider him among the favourites to emerge top-scorer in Europe.

Will we see a new face win the European Golden Shoe this season? Only time will tell, but the race is already getting keener. Perennial contenders for the Golden Shoe like Ronaldo and Messi are yet to get into full gear, but a couple of new faces have already taken an early lead in the race.

As we begin the month of October, here are the top 10 contenders for this season’s European Golden Shoe. (Note: This ranking is based on goals scored by players in only Europe’s top five leagues and, should players have the same number of goals, their assists will be used to decide who stays top of the other).

#10 José Luis Morales (3 goals – 6 points)

José Luis Morales is joint top-scorer in La Liga

José Luis Morales is currently the joint top-scorer in La Liga. The 33-year-old has netted three goals in two games for Levante this season. The veteran striker many not be fancied to go all the way to become top-scorer in the Spanish topflight, but his prospects look good.

Morales currently averages a goal every 58 minutes and has a conversion rate of 43%. He also has one assist to his name.

Advertisement

#9 Cristiano Ronaldo (3 goals – 6 points)

Cristiano Ronaldo has started the season with three goals in two games

Right after José Luis Morales is Cristiano Ronaldo who boasts of similar statistics. The Portuguese has won the European Golden Shoe award four times and is aiming for another one.

Having lost out to Ciro Immobile last season, the 35-year-old has started this season brightly, scoring two goals in Juventus’ opening Serie A game.

He scored again against AS Roma last week to take his tally to three goals in two games, in addition to one assist and will be keen to lay his hands on the Golden Shoe this time.