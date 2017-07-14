Manchester United superstar wants to leave for Real Madrid and other transfer news and rumours of the day - 14th July, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Football Transfer Roundup 14 Jul 2017, 23:13 IST

David De Gea wants to leave England this summer

July 14, 2017:

Premier League

Kyle Walker has been announced as a Manchester City player

David De Gea wants to join Real Madrid

In a huge story by the Daily Mirror, it has come to the fore that Manchester United's David De Gea is eager to return to Spain and has instructed his agent, Jorge Mendes to hasten the process. Real Madrid are ready to bid £50 million for the custodian but the Red Devils want at least £70 million for him. The relations between the two clubs are already strained after Real Madrid refused to sell Alvaro Morata to them earlier in the month.

Manchester City announce the signing of Kyle Walker

City have struck a deal with Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of right back Kyle Walker for £54 million. Walker becomes the most expensive defender in the world and will earn close to £200,000 per week at the Etihad. Manchester City have paid Spurs £45 million initially and will pay them £5 million next summer. The remaining £4 million is for bonuses and add-ons.

West Ham drop interest in Olivier Giroud

According to Sky Sports, the Hammers have dropped out of the race to sign Arsenal's wantaway striker. Giroud is desperate to leave Arsenal in search of regular playing time and prefers a move abroad. Everton, Marseille and Borussia Dortmund are still interested in the Frenchman.