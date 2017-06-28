Transfer news and rumours of the day - 28th June, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer stories from newspapers across Europe.

@ShauryaVineet by Shaurya Vineet Football Transfer Roundup 28 Jun 2017, 20:52 IST

What does the future hold for the two French sensations?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's latest transfer news and rumours roundup. Today's stories feature the latest on Barcelona’s quest to address their biggest problems from last season, while there are also updates on Chelsea's pursuit of a Juventus superstar and The Old Lady are interested in signing a Real Madrid star to replace the outgoing Dani Alves. So let's head right in and take a look at the major happenings across Europe that made headlines on June 28, 2017:

Serie A

Radja Nainggolan’s representatives to hold talks with Roma

Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan according to Calciomercato, who claim that the player’s representatives are set to hold talks with the Italian giants to clarify their stance on the future of the Belgian midfielder. The Red Devils are said to be prepared to offer €7.5m per season to the combative midfielder to lure him to Old Trafford.

Juventus slap £55m price tag on Chelsea target

Juventus have slapped a £55 million price tag on Chelsea’s #1 target Leonardo Bonucci, however, the Old Lady are hoping that the 30-year-old stays in Turin. The Italian international is integral to Massimiliano Allegri’s plans and he is viewed as a leader within the club.

Juventus midfielder open to Premier League move

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Mario Lemina is ready to leave Juventus in search of increased game time ahead of the World Cup next year. The Gabon international has attracted interest from Premier League sides including Arsenal, Everton and minnows Watford and is open to furthering his career on the shores of England.