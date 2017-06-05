Transfer news and rumours of the day: 5th June, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Football Transfer Roundup 05 Jun 2017, 22:15 IST

Lucas Biglia is closing in on a move to AC Milan

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily transfer news and rumours roundup for 5th June 2017. Today’s top stories come from England and Spain with both Chelsea and Barcelona enticing interest for some big names. We cover the biggest news from all of Europe’s top five leagues in this daily column. So let's head straight in.

Serie A

AC Milan close in on two signings

According to Tuttosport, AC Milan are set to have a busy week in the transfer window as they look to strengthen their squad. The Italian media outlet reports that they are hoping to conclude deals for Lazio’s Lucas Biglia, who was a Manchester United target in January. The Rossoneri are also in for Wolfsburg’s left-back Ricardo Rodriguez who was rumoured to be on Arsenal’s radar. However, AC Milan are looking at wrapping up these transfers as soon as possible as they look to rebuild under new owners.

Juventus agree deal for Wojciech Szczesny

Sky Sports reports that Juventus have agreed a deal in principle for the transfer of Wojciech Szczesny for €16m (around £14m) from Arsenal. The Italian champions have also agreed personal terms over a four-year contract worth £3.5 million per season. However, the 27-year-old Polish keeper will spend his first season as the understudy of Gianluigi Buffon until the legendary Italian retires.

Max Allegri wanted by Paris Saint-Germain

After Juventus’ loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, PSG are looking to prise Max Allegri away from Italy as per reports from Gazzetta dello Sport. The paper reports that PSG are willing to offer Allegri wages in the region of €10 million-a-year (£8.7 million) in order to tempt him into managing the Parisian club next season.

Allegri’s future has come under some doubt after the Champions League final loss and PSG are looking at capitalising on it.