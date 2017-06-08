Transfer news and rumours of the day: 8th June, 2017

A quick look at all the top transfer news of the day.

@gaurav_krishnan by gaurav.krishnan Rumours 08 Jun 2017, 20:05 IST

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily transfer news and rumours roundup for 8th June 2017. Today’s top stories cover a host of deals across Europe’s top five leagues and ones that could significantly impact the respective teams. On that note, let's head right in.

Serie A

Milan eyeing Belotti and big business

According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, AC Milan have given up their interest in Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata and have now turned their focus to Torino’s Andrea Belotti.

The Rossoneri are prepared to pay up to €70 million (£60.7 million) for the Torino hit man but his current club have better offers from abroad. Sky reported that AC Milan made a £39 million bid for him on Wednesday that was turned down as Torino are holding out for his £87 million release clause.

Meanwhile, as per Sky reports, Milan are chasing a trio of talented players namely Chelsea striker Diego Costa, Porto striker Andre Silva and Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez. Milan have money to spend this summer after the club was taken over in £630 million deal by Chinese investors Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux.

Max Allegri names transfer targets

After signing on as manager of Juventus, Max Allegri has drawn up a list of potential signings he wants to bring to Turin. Gazzetta dello Sport report that Allegri is keen on bringing Spurs midfielder Steven N'Zonzi, Douglas Costa of Bayern Munich and Milan's Mattia De Sciglio to Juventus.

Allegri means business and wants to add to his squad that missed out on lifting the Champions League trophy against Real Madrid last season.