Philippe Coutinho's agent makes surprising Liverpool return claim, Matthijs De Ligt to have Juventus medical on Tuesday and more: Transfer Roundup, 14 July 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.53K   //    14 Jul 2019, 20:31 IST

Would Klopp take Coutinho back?
Would Klopp take Coutinho back?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We have quite an exciting transfer roundup to bring to you today. Coutinho could end up at Liverpool, a top Real Madrid ace is on the verge of signing for Atletico Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur are likely to hijack an Arsenal signing, update on Paul Pogba and much more.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 14 July 2019.

Philippe Coutinho's agent reveals Brazilian could return to the Premier League only with Liverpool

Philippe Coutinho at his official unveiling at Barcelona
Philippe Coutinho at his official unveiling at Barcelona

Kia Joorabchian, Philippe Coutinho's agent, has revealed that Barcelona are giving mixed signals as far as the future of his client is concerned. He has revealed that despite the club categorically denying the potential sale of Coutinho this summer, he has been offered to other clubs.

Joorabchian says that a representative of the club has been offering Coutinho to potential suitors despite Barcelona assuring that no such plans are in the works for the Brazilian.

Joorabchian said,

"The information from Barcelona is rather mixed,"
"We had a meeting last week with the president [Josep] Bartomeu and other directors, and they told us he was absolutely not for sale, that they have never spoken about the boy leaving, that they had never offered him to any club.
"Although there is a guy that works for them called Andre Cury, who apparently has been touting him about - but the president has told us he is categorically not for sale."
After joining Barcelona in the winter of 2018 as their most expensive signing, Coutinho did hit the ground running. However, from there on his contributions have dwindled to a trickle and the player has fallen out of favour with both the management and the fans.

Rumours of Coutinho being offered to Paris Saint-Germain as part of Barcelona's plan to bring Neymar back have been rife and it's especially picked up momentum in the past couple of weeks.

Joorabchian went on to admit that if Coutinho decides to come back to the Premier League, it is likely to happen only with Liverpool as his former club has a special place in the player's heart.

"I think Liverpool lies very, very deeply in his heart. He was a big fan of them throughout the campaign [last season].
"He was wishing for them to win the title and he has a very strong affinity there so I think it will be very difficult for him to go to a direct competitor of Liverpool from a personal standpoint."
