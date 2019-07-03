×
€90 million Barcelona man agrees move to PSG, Juventus and Manchester United to pull off stunning swap deal, New Chelsea coach to be announced tomorrow and more: Transfer Roundup, 3 July 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
3.46K   //    03 Jul 2019, 20:59 IST

Barcelona's summer transfer window is getting trickier by the minute
Barcelona's summer transfer window is getting trickier by the minute

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. The summer transfer window is in full swing and the rumour mill is buzzing. Top clubs are all making big moves in the transfer window and we are sure to see some high-profile stars switch clubs over the course of the next few weeks.

Let's not waste more time and dive right in and check out the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 3 July 2019.

Philippe Coutinho agrees to join Paris Saint-Germain

Brazil v Argentina: Semi Final - Copa America Brazil 2019
Brazil v Argentina: Semi Final - Copa America Brazil 2019

The Neymar transfer saga is really coming back to the fore 2 years after his infamous €222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain. With the Brazilian desperate to return to the Camp Nou and don the Barcelona shirt once again, the clubs are going through a complicated process to get the deal over the line.

PSG are open to selling Neymar. However, they will only do it if it will help them in footballing terms. As such, they want players in exchange for Neymar and now, according to latest reports, Barcelona outcast Philippe Coutinho has agreed to go the other way.

PSG have been interested in the Brazilian midfielder since his time at Liverpool. The French champions wanted to sign him up when he was unsettled at Merseyside but were left without a choice after signing Neymar for a staggering amount of money.

If Neymar comes to the Camp Nou this season, Coutinho's place in the squad will be in further jeopardy and hence this is a move that could work out for all parties involved. Coutinho has struggled to replicate at Barcelona the kind of impact he had at Liverpool and fell out of favour with the boss and the Camp Nou faithful.

The Brazilian's agent has been negotiating with the Paris Saint-Germain representatives. Paris Saint-Germain are ready to welcome him aboard and are chuffed by the fact that Coutinho earns only half as much as Neymar does. So the deal makes sense to them financially as well.

To make sure Neymar ends up wearing Barcelona colours next season, Barcelona will have to send one more of their star men to Paris and as of now, Ivan Rakitic seems to be the most likely departure.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Barcelona Paul Pogba Philippe Coutinho Chelsea Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News
