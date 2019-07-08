×
Neymar agrees personal terms with Barcelona, Top Barcelona target agrees move to Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 8 July 2019

Shambhu Ajith
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
2.88K   //    08 Jul 2019, 21:50 IST

Lionel Messi looks certain to be getting a top strike partner
Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's Daily Transfer Roundup. We have quite a few exciting updates to bring to you today. There has not been a dull day in this summer transfer window so far and today has been no different.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top transfer news, rumours and updates that made headlines on 8 July 2019.

Neymar issues come-and-get-me plea, agrees personal terms with Barcelona

Brazil v Argentina: Semi Final - Copa America Brazil 2019
Brazil v Argentina: Semi Final - Copa America Brazil 2019


Neymar wants to ramp up the process that will see him leave Paris Saint-Germain for his former club Barcelona. The Brazilian has grown disillusioned with life at the French capital and wants to go back to Camp Nou where he once used to be part of an exciting project.

The report claims that Neymar has made his mind up about his time at Paris Saint-Germain. He has got 3 more years on his current contract. However, he does not want to see any of those out and has issued a come-and-get-me plea to Barcelona as he felt that the club has failed to make much of a breakthrough in the deal over the past week.

Neymar reportedly told everyone at Paris Saint-Germain that he does not want to show up for the pre-season training and that he intends on leaving in the summer. PSG are also not keen on holding on to someone who doesn't want to stay and new PSG director Leonardo is of the opinion that Neymar should be allowed to depart if that's what he wants.

Neymar has already agreed terms with Barcelona, as per the report. He will take a pay cut and earn just as much as he used to before his move to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2017. He will also drop the case against Barcelona that propped up in the aftermath of his move to PSG.

Barcelona are also looking to speed up the process from their side. Neymar, meanwhile, will do all in his power to force PSG to let him go back to Catalonia.

