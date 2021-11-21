Tuchel’s Chelsea juggernaut paddles on as Blues outplay and outscore Leicester City

After winning the UEFA Champions League last season, Chelsea were expected to kick on and challenge for the Premier League this term.

That is exactly what the Blues have done, as they currently sit at the top of the league table. Thomas Tuchel's side has been the most consistent team in the English top flight this season.

Chelsea have not tasted defeat since losing back-to-back matches to Manchester City and Juventus in September. They are currently on a nine-game unbeaten run, having conceded just four goals in 12 Premier League matches.

The Blues can seemingly do no wrong at the moment. On Saturday, they made light work of Leicester City to maintain their healthy lead atop the league table.

Chelsea outclass Leicester City

Leicester City have proven to be a stubborn side to most Premier League teams in the last few years. The Foxes have chalked up impressive wins over Manchester United and Manchester City this season. However, they were made to look ordinary by Chelsea. The Blues completely outplayed Brendan Rodgers' Foxes at the King Power Stadium.

From the start, Tuchel's side was the more aggressive team, and dominated possession too. In the end, the scoreline was 3-0 in favour of the Londoners, but it could have been more.

Antonio Rudiger, N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic were the scorers in what was a complete performance from Chelsea. Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Thiago Silva were some of the standout performers as The Blues put in a great shift.

Tuchel’s juggernaut rides on

The team that Tuchel has built is very difficult to beat. They are compact at the back, and very clinical up front. Their discipline on the pitch is also another attribute worthy of praise.

And to think the Blues are doing this well without Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner just beats the mind. They are a juggernaut that keeps on getting better.

“I think we played a good game, a good away game; we have an excellent result so it’s a good mix; we created a lot of chances and half-chances, were a bit unlucky with the offside decisions, but I’m happy we created, and never stopped creating and that was the key,” Tuchel told Chelseafc.com after the game.

“You have to decide the game when it’s possible to decide. I thought we could be more precise; we could be more clinical in the last third in the first half because we played with such effort; we had such good ball recoveries high up the pitch; we were good in finding the spaces with the ball.”

Chelsea are currently four points ahead of Liverpool. Although the season still has a long way to go, The Blues are in pole position to win the Premier League title this season. They've been very good, and have shown no signs of slowing down yet.

