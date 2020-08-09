UEFA Champions League action resumed this past week and the second leg matches of the Round of 16 have now concluded. There were some high-profile exits with Real Madrid and Juventus being knocked out by Manchester City and Olympique Lyon respectively.

There have been several standout performers in this season's edition of the UEFA Champions League as well and quite a few of them have been clocking ridiculously good numbers in Europe's elite competition.

Let's take a look at the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 player power rankings.

#10 Josep Ilicic

Josip Ilicic

Atalanta have been in great form this season and has been one of the most exciting teams in the Serie A. Ilicic has been excellent for Atalanta throughout and he was particularly impressive in Atalanta's Round of 16 victory over Valencia where the Slovenian scored 4 goals.

Atalanta will take on Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals and are now expected to have to go do it without him as he is bound to miss out due to some personal reasons. He has scored 5 goals from 6 starts in the Champions League.

#9 Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay with the ball

Advertisement

Memphis Depay has matured into an absolute baller and he has gone on to become one of Lyon's most important players over the past few years. When Depay had to be sidelined due to an ACL injury, Lyon suffered greatly.

He has done well in the UEFA Champions League, scoring 6 goals from 6 appearances and being consistent throughout. He was excellent in the league as well, scoring 12 goals and providing 2 assists from 19 appearances.

The former Manchester United man's versatility sets him apart as he can play anywhere in the frontline and even as a no. 10.

#8 Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry

Bayern Munich have been flying in the Champions League and Serge Gnabry has been one of the reasons why. Gnabry has grown in prominence ever since joining Bayern and even won Bayern's Player of the Season in his debut campaign with the Bavarians.

Gnabry has been excellent so far this season as well copping big numbers in both the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League. Gnabry currently has 6 goals and an assist to his name from 6 starts. His 4 goal masterclass against Tottenham in the group stage was undoubtedly his standout performance.

When Serge Gnabry scored FOUR goals against Tottenham.



Absolute baller! 💪🔥



📽 @UEFAcom_depic.twitter.com/6VPJ8YKbB1 — Football Tekkers (@BallTekkers) August 8, 2020