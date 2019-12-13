UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Three most stunning results of the group stages

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Muenchen: Group B - UEFA Champions League

The UEFA Champions League group stages are officially over with 16 teams successfully qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition. While the majority of the teams that were expected to qualify for the next stages of the competition did manage to do so, some other favourites were shocked by underdogs. The business end of the competition will commence in February, and we expect some mouth-watering games of football to come our way.

Just like every other season, this year's Champions League has been full of drama and surprises. From shocking defeats to incredible comebacks, we have witnessed it all in this season's group stages of the competition. On that note, we pick three most shocking results of this year's UEFA Champions League so far:

#3 Paris Saint Germain 3-0 Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Real Madrid: UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Paris Saint-Germain against Real Madrid was the blockbuster fixture of matchday 1. Both sides last met in the Round of 16 of the Champions League back in 2018, when the Los Blancos knocked out the Parisians from the competition by a 5-2 aggregate victory. It was expected to be a close encounter between two of Europe's elite clubs, with Real Madrid slight favourites to win despite being away from home given PSG's injury crisis.

However, Thomas Tuchel's men had revenge on their minds and players on the pitch for the Red and Blues looked determined to grab a win in front of their fans. The Parisians were utterly dominant for the majority of the game and outclassed Zinedine Zidane's men in every department.

Former Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria looked unstoppable against his former employers and scored a brace inside the first 45 minutes. Thomas Meunier scored an injury-time goal to seal the victory for his side. Despite being without their formidable front-three, Tuchel's side dominated the 13-time European Champions and came away with a comfortable victory in the end.

Thomas Tuchel masterminded a famous victory.

