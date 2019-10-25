Weekend preview | Gameweek 10 | Premier League 2019/20

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Hello and welcome to Premier League weekend preview for matchday 10. After a busy week of football featuring the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, the Premier League is back in action with one game on Friday, five games on Saturday and four games on Sunday.

The weekend starts early for Premier League fans around the globe, with Leicester City visiting St. Mary’s Stadium on Friday night to face Southampton. The Foxes are third in the table and are growing stronger with every passing game. The Saints, on the other hand, are 17th with only a better goal difference keeping them out of the relegation zone right now, which means it could be a long night for Southampton.

Saturday starts with Manchester City hosting Aston Villa at the Etihad. Pep Guardiola’s team will be buoyed after the gap at the top of the table was reduced to six points last weekend. City will be looking to move within three points of Liverpool, albeit temporarily, with a win over an Aston Villa side who are 12th in the table right now. However, the away side, who have three wins in their last four games, could test Pep Guardiola’s team.

Next up, there are three simultaneous kick-offs. Watford host Bournemouth at Vicarage Road, hoping to secure their first win of the season. Everton make the trip to Falmer Stadium to face Brighton and Hove Albion in a game that sees 15th battle 16th in the Premier League. At the same time, West Ham United welcome Sheffield United at London Stadium looking to secure their 1st win in four games in all competitions.

Saturday ends with Chelsea’s trip to Turf Moor to face a Burnley side who are 8th in the table and on the rise. Frank Lampard’s team has been riding high in all competitions so far and have won six games on the trot since the defeat at home at the hands of Liverpool in September. The Blues are currently 4th in the table and will be looking to secure another win at home to keep the pressure on the teams ahead of them.

Sunday starts with Newcastle United welcoming Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James' Park, after which there are three games scheduled for the same time. Arsenal host Crystal Palace at the Emirates with Unai Emery’s team coming into the game after a narrow defeat at the hands of Sheffield United last matchday. The Gunners will be looking to make amends but it will not be easy against a Crystal Palace team who are just below them at 6th in the table.

Manchester United visit Carrow Road at about the same time to face a Norwich City side who are 19th in the table. The Red Devils are 14th and will be looking to build on their performance from last weekend when they ended Liverpool’s 100% win record in the league. However, Norwich City, who have already defeated Manchester City this season, could prove to be a tough nut to crack.

The biggest game of the weekend, though, is Liverpool hosting Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in a repeat of last season’s champions league final. The Reds, despite their draw at Old Trafford last weekend, are still top of the league, but they will be wary of Manchester City, who are hot on Liverpool’s trails. Spurs, on the other hand, are enduring problems of their own but will have to be at their best to get anything out of this game.

This football weekend, once again, promises three days of mesmerizing action in the Premier League. As always, Sportskeeda will be bringing you all the best analysis and reviews from the big games.

Premier League fixtures

Friday, 25 October 2019

Southampton vs Leicester City – 00:30 am (26th October in India)

Saturday, 26 October 2019

Manchester City vs Aston Villa – 05:00 pm

Watford vs Bournemouth – 07:30 pm

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Everton – 07:30 pm

West Ham United vs Sheffield United – 07:30 pm

Burnley vs Chelsea – 10:00 pm

Sunday, 27 October 2019

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers – 07:30 pm

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace – 10:00 pm

Norwich City vs Manchester United – 10:00 pm

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur – 10:00 pm

Note: All timings are in IST.