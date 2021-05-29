What channel is Manchester City vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League final? Live streaming details, TV channel, Kick off time and team news

Manchester City and Chelsea play one of the most important games in their recent history this weekend as they lock horns in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday. The two Premier League giants have been impressive this season and will look to carve their legacy in the Europe's premier competition.

Chelsea have experienced a renaissance under Thomas Tuchel this season and have grown into a robust unit. The Blues have already defeated Manchester City on a couple of occasions this year and will rely heavily on Thomas Tuchel's impeccable knowledge of the game's intricacies against Pep Guardiola's side.

Manchester City have enjoyed an exceptional season under Pep Guardiola and have won yet another Premier League title this season. The Cityzens have built a formidable squad over the years but have faced a fair share of issues against Chelsea and will need to be at their effervesecent best this weekend.

Manchester City vs Chelsea Team News

Manchester City have a strong squad

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has opted to play without a striker on several occasions this season and is likely to adopt a similar approach against Chelsea. Manchester City have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will have to field their strongest side in this match.

Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva have free roles in Guardiola's side and their movements could disrupt Chelsea's midfield. Ruben Dias and John Stones have been impressive this season and will have to step up this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea have a point to prove

Chelsea

Edouard Mendy was taken off against Aston Villa last week but is likely to return to the fold in this match. Chelsea are also sweating over N'Golo Kante's fitness but should be able to avail his services against Manchester City.

Timo Werner has had his problems this season but Tuchel will likely place faith in his star striker this weekend. Mason Mount has been brilliant for Chelsea this season and will have to be at his creative best on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time does the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea kick off?

India: 30th May 2021, at 12:30 AM

USA: 29th May 2021, at 3 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2 PM (Central Standard Time), 12 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 29th May 2021, at 8 PM

Where and how to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea on TV?

India: Sony Ten 2 SD & HD

USA: CBS Sports

UK: BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate

How to watch live streaming of Manchester City vs Chelsea?

India: SonyLIV

USA: Paramount+

UK: BT Sport

