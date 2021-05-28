Manchester City vs Chelsea: Combined XI | UEFA Champions League Final 2021

The UEFA Champions League final features a battle between two bonafide giants of English football this weekend as Chelsea lock horns with Manchester City at the Estadio do Dragao on Saturday. The two Premier League outfits have exceeded expectations this season and will want to aim for the skies this weekend.

Chelsea have been excellent under Thomas Tuchel this year and have effectively managed to turn their campaign around. Despite their impressive exploits, however, the Blues are yet to win a trophy this season and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Manchester City have become a resurgent force under Pep Guardiola this season and stormed their way to yet another Premier League crown earlier this month. The Cityzens could potentially win the treble this weekend and will have to cover all their bases against a strong Chelsea side.

Manchester City or Chelsea? Pick your 2021 #UCL winners! 🏆🥇#UCLfinal — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 28, 2021

Pep Guardiola look to end European troubles as Chelsea take on Manchester City in UEFA Champions League final

Pep Guardiola is arguably one of the best managers in this history of the game but has shockingly failed to win the UEFA Champions League in over a decade. The Catalan manager last achieved the feat with his all-conquering Barcelona side in 2011 and will want his Manchester City side to repeat the feat on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel has got the better of Guardiola in both their meetings so far this year and will be confident ahead of this game. We look at a combined eleven that proffers the best players available to both teams ahead of this weekend's showpiece event.

Goalkeeper - Ederson Moraes (Manchester City)

Ederson has been impressive for Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's unique approach to the game necessitates qualities that most players are unlikely to possess. While midfielders are often best-suited to Guardiola's machinations, a goalkeeper who can live up to the former Barcelona manager's expectations is truly rare.

Ederson Moraes belongs to a specific niche of goalkeepers that could give some of the best passers in world football a run for their money. The Brazilian shot-stopper is the ideal fit for Manchester City's style of play and has also managed to bag an assist in the Premier League this season.

Ederson picks up his second consecutive Premier League Golden Glove ✋🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/We5Hz5EMIw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 23, 2021

Chelsea have an array of attacking superstars in their ranks and Ederson is sure to be tested on Saturday. The Manchester City goalkeeper also has an impressive defensive record this year and will need to sharpen his shot-stopping skills ahead of this high-profile encounter.

