Why Callum Hudson-Odoi needs to go out on loan from Chelsea

After Thomas Tuchel took on his first training session at Chelsea, his interactions with Callum Hudson-Odoi could be seen from some behind the scenes clips released by the club. As the German named the lineup for his debut match against Wolves, Hudson-Odoi claimed his place and that was the case for most of the following games.

Tuchel was all praise for the 20-year-old and his potential, earmarking him for the right-sided role in the wing-back system the former PSG coach deployed. It was starting to look all rainbows and sunshine for the winger at Chelsea under Tuchel's guidance.

Things have changed a lot since then at Chelsea. Hudson-Odoi has been pushed down the pecking order with Tuchel rotating between Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta for that role, both of whom have been brilliant.

🗣️ "It is motivating when a manager is on the side giving you instructions and pushing you"



🗣️ "He has come with a real purpose for us to win games as much and quickly as possible"



Callum Hudson-Odoi is loving life under Thomas Tuchel 💙 pic.twitter.com/cKZP2gcv7S — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 5, 2021

Where does Hudson-Odoi fit in the system at Chelsea?

Tuchel has rarely tinkered with his formation at Chelsea, going with a mix of 3-4-3/3-4-2-1, a three center back system with wing-backs that contribute on both halves of the pitch.

Two central midfielders who Tuchel likes to describe as a "double six" with a very fluid and interchangeable front-three is what's been on the cards since the very beginning.

The German tactician also made up his mind quite early on about Hudson-Odoi being modeled to play the right-sided wing-back role and has rarely played him in advanced forward roles.

Hudson-Odoi did impress in that initial phase when he played regularly but gradually the shift occurred to a defender who could naturally provide more defensive cover.

Chelsea's strength in depth is frightening 😱 pic.twitter.com/RLy2JOOyuj — Goal (@goal) August 23, 2021

Tuchel's enormous trust in Azpilicueta, coupled with the Spaniard's leadership and James's substantial development into a quality modern day right-back, has pushed Hudson-Odoi to the periphery.

As Chelsea progressed further into the Champions League, the starting eleven became somewhat fixed, which meant more time on the fringes for the England international. Hudson-Odoi rarely featured in the latter stages of the Champions League, despite contributing significantly in the early games and earning a winners medal in the process.

What does the future hold for Hudson-Odoi?

Hudson-Odoi was one of the first players to return for pre-season eager to get a headstart and rinse away the setbacks from an Achilles injury. He was actively involved throughout the pre-season friendlies and there was talk already that Hudson-Odoi was getting back to his best and ready to prove himself once again.

There is no doubt in his sharpness but things are still looking bleak for Hudson-Odoi when it comes to being a regular for Chelsea. He'll have his share of minutes with Chelsea competing for five trophies this season but the debate remains as to whether a player of his caliber should be aiming higher.

Hudson-Odoi should set his sights on starting week-in week-out, playing a vital role for his team and deciding games if he wants to fulfill his potential

The 20-year-old was initially compared to a young crop of English attacking talents like Mason Greenwood, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka. It's clear that all these players have become more important to their respective teams, unlike Hudson-Odoi.

What's even more disappointing is that it was Hudson-Odoi who burst onto the scene before the others in the 2018-19 season, playing a key role for Chelsea in European competitions.

Callum Hudson-Odoi had the highest Expected Assists from Open Play per 90 minutes of any player to clock 600+ minutes during the 2020/21 Premier League season.



Should he move to maximise his game time? — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 27, 2021

For inspiration, Hudson-Odoi need not look further than his own mates, who he has played and grown up with at Chelsea's Academy. Mason Mount, Reece James and Andreas Christensen are all players who have gone out on loan, impressed and returned to become regulars at Chelsea.

The argument could be raised that it's Hudson-Odoi's direct inclusion into the first team without the necessary top-flight football experience that's pushed him into this state. It's very rare for a player to do so at Chelsea, whose academy and its talents need no prior introduction. It's only after multiple admirable loan spells that a player gets recalled to represent the Blues first team.

Mount had consecutive loan spells at Vitesse and Derby County before returning and becoming an intergral member at Stamford Bridge.

James was Chelsea's Academy Player of the season in 2017-18 before being shipped off to Wigan Athletic on loan. There he became the Latics' player of the year and was even included in the Championship's team of the year before being recalled back to London.

While getting thrust into the Chelsea squad without a customary loan cannot be pinned on Hudson-Odoi, these success stories might tempt him to seek a temporary switch elsewhere.

Hudson-Odoi has potential but he must now make decisions to revive his career

It's no surprise that people who've watched Hudson-Odoi grow through the academy expect him to reach the highest of levels and become one of the very best out there. The weight of expectations has been on Hudson-Odoi's shoulders from the very beginning.

Hudson-Odoi should not let his talent go to waste on the Chelsea bench

From being promoted to Chelsea under-23s at the age of sixteen to playing a key part in England's tournament triumphs across various age groups, Hudson-Odoi was destined for greatness.

In his first season at Chelsea, he was the subject of multiple transfer bids from Bayern Munich, who were invested in the talents of the two-time Golden Boy award nominee.

Staying at Chelsea and fighting for his spot seems hard but making the decision to leave on loan, if not permanently, would be a lot harder. Chelsea are building a squad for the future and hence playing time won't be guaranteed, though titles and the chance to play with some of Europe's elite remain.

It's probably a choice to be made, keeping his individual career in mind, to fulfill the enormous potential that's always hung on him.

An un-named Premier League club has made an enquiry about a permanent deal for Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi.



[Via Sky Sports] pic.twitter.com/AwrlD6WLB7 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) August 30, 2021

He could look up to Jadon Sancho, another young superstar who left for minutes, and has now returned as a marquee player having conquered the game in Germany.

All's not lost for Hudson-Odoi though. Talent and time are things Hudson-Odoi can still claim to have and can help in whatever journey he chooses for himself. For now he needs to play and prove to show that he belongs here at the biggest of stages. Despite all the success he's enjoyed in this short span, it seems the greatest challenges still lie ahead of him.

Every player has probably passed through this crossroad and the path they took is all the more important for how their careers turned out to be. For Hudson-Odoi, a move away on loan in search of regular first-team football may be necessary to come back stronger than ever to play in the colors of Chelsea.

Edited by Nived Zenith