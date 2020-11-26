Zidane and Real Madrid secure Champions League lifeline after victory over Inter Milan

As the group stage UEFA Champions League nears its crucial end, the men are gradually being separated from the boys. On paper, the men of Group B were supposed to be Real Madrid and Inter Milan while Borussia Monchengladbach and Shakhtar Donetsk settled for the boys' tag.

However, after match-day four, neither Real Madrid nor Inter Milan occupies the top spot in the group. Instead, it is Borussia Monchengladbach that has topped the group with eight points.

As it stands, Real Madrid are battling to finish in second place. Inter Milan could even miss out on a place in the Europa League as they remain winless and rooted to the bottom of the table.

Real Madrid defeat Inter Milan to move closer to the top of their group

When both sides met on Wednesday, it was Zinedine Zidane’s side that took advantage of the points available. The Blancos went into the game needing a win to keep to maintain their pursuit of the top spot in the group and they did exactly that as they coasted to a 2-0 win away from home.

Real Madrid opened the scoring in the seventh minute thanks to an Eden Hazard penalty. They doubled their lead in the second half through Rodrygo Goes after Arturo Vidal was sent off for thoughtlessly confronting the referee.

"We played a great game from the beginning to the end," said Zidane in the aftermath of the game, as quoted by Goal.

"We played seriously and with character. They were three very important points and they got the best out of us. I'm happy with the players. When they have to turn it on, they turn it on," added Zidane.

P32 𝗪𝟭𝟭 D10 𝗟𝟭𝟭



Antonio Conte has now lost as many Champions League games as he has won as a manager in the competition.



34% win rate. 😳



SG Week 19th - 25th pic.twitter.com/7XEMFSZYna — William Hill (@WilliamHill) November 25, 2020

The win against Inter Milan means Real Madrid are in contention to progress to the next stage of the Champions League. Currently on seven points, Real Madrid could seal qualification to the Champions League last 16 if they beat Shakhtar Donetsk in their next group game.