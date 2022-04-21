10 most disliked weapons in all of Fortnite

Most weapons that Fortnite introduces are beloved by players. The SCAR is still a fan favorite, despite not being in the active loot pool for two seasons now. The same can be said for the classic Pump Shotgun, which has also been absent for quite some time. Most of the weapons Epic Games introduces are generally well-liked.

However, not every weapon can be a hit. It would be improbable for every single weapon to be well-liked. There have certainly been a few duds over the years, and here are a few examples of them.

Top 10 Fortnite weapons that players didn't like at all

10) Guided Missile

Even the ability to rocket ride did not outweigh the downsides to this weapon. Even the players who used it weren't huge fans of it. Other explosive weapons, like the Anvil Rocket Launcher or the Egg Launcher, are much better. The Guided Missile was vaulted a long time ago. Hopefully, it stays that way.

9) Paper Kunai Bombs

ReflectiveRuby 🐀 @ReflectiveRuby2 fr gotta be the worst mythic in the history of fortnite

just a weapon that does 35 damage fr gotta be the worst mythic in the history of fortnitejust a weapon that does 35 damage https://t.co/12JQS5Runw

The explosive throwable added for the Naruto collaboration in Chapter 2 Season 8 had such potential. Paper Kunai Bombs were, in theory, a unique and strong weapon to carry over other throwables. However, they essentially did just 35 damage when exploding, which was far less than other throwables.

8) Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle

Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle (Image via Epic Games)

The purpose of a sniper rifle is to do a lot of damage in one shot, and it's not really intended to be fired multiple times. Despite its best efforts, the Semi-Auto is quite a bad gun. It goes against the very nature of a sniper and isn't fast enough at firing or strong enough with damage to make an appropriate impact on the game.

7) Six Shooter

Revolvers have been a hit or a miss in Fortnite. Sometimes, a version of the revolver (like the current one) is pretty good. The Six Shooter wasn't. It had decent range, but the damage and slow firing rate was enough to frustrate many of the players who used it.

6) Infantry Rifle

The Infantry Rifle is one of the most frustrating weapons to ever make it into Fortnite. It hardly dealt any damage for how it was intended to be used. It functioned more like a sniper rifle than an assault rifle, which is not good for anything being used as an assault rifle in a loadout.

5) Charge Shotgun

Flxwlessly  @flxwlessly #Fortnite What do you think has been the worst weapon added to Fornite? The charge shotgun has been a personal sticker for me especially the green and blue rarity. #chargeshotgun #Fortnite Creative #ForniteCrew What do you think has been the worst weapon added to Fornite? The charge shotgun has been a personal sticker for me especially the green and blue rarity. #chargeshotgun #Fortnite #FortniteCreative #ForniteCrew https://t.co/NQHaRaJ0FW

The worst part about the Charge Shotgun is how different it is from other shotguns. In fact, it's very different from any gun. No other gun sees players holding down the fire button to charge it up. It's such a departure from the typical game mechanics and controls that it's frustrating to use. It's often not used correctly, but that doesn't make it a good weapon.

4) Scoped Revolver

The Revolver has not been a terribly popular weapon in Fortnite's history. Why the developers decided to give it a scope and make it a ranged weapon is a mystery. It didn't really make it that much better and many players still didn't use it, despite Epic's best efforts. It's been vaulted and is fairly unlikely to return any time soon.

3) Ranger Assault Rifle

The Ranger Assault Rifle is probably the worst assault rifle the game has ever seen. It doesn't help that it's a slightly worse version of the Heavy Assault Rifle, which was also among the worst. The SCAR, regular AR, MK-Seven and Striker Burst are far better than the Ranger Assault Rifle.

2) Flint-Knock Pistol

Flint-Knock Pistol (Image via Epic Games)

The Flint-Knock Pistol has one use and that is increased mobility. It's tough when a weapon is only useful for the effect it has. It's not good for damaging opponents, but at least it has a little bit of a knockback effect. This can be effective in running away, but why take a weapon that's only good for a singular purpose?

1) Infinity Blade

Fortnite News 💥 @FortniteBR



It added the Infinity Blade to Battle Royale and introduced Island Codes to Creative Mode. The #Fortnite v7.01 Update was released 3 years ago today!It added the Infinity Blade to Battle Royale and introduced Island Codes to Creative Mode. The #Fortnite v7.01 Update was released 3 years ago today!It added the Infinity Blade to Battle Royale and introduced Island Codes to Creative Mode. https://t.co/M6A23FT4xh

Mechs are pretty bad, but they don't come close to the Infinity Blade. It's the most hated Fortnite weapon of all time and that will likely never change. It was so overpowered that the one person who was able to get it had a very good chance of winning that match.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

