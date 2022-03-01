10 Marvel & DC skins fans can expect in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

With the Metaverse expanding, so is the number of characters from comics in Fortnite. With each new season, superheroes and villains from both the DCU and MCU are making their way into the game.

With the upcoming release of numerous new movies and shows, more skins are expected to be made available in the item shop soon. However, with no leaks to go on, information about possible new skins is sorely based on speculation alone.

It will be co-written by Fortnite Creative Officer Donald Mustard with art by Sergio Davila. Each of the 5 issues comes with a code for an in-game cosmetic. 'BATMAN/FORTNITE' writer Christos Gage will be working on the newly announced miniseries 'FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR'. It will be co-written by Fortnite Creative Officer Donald Mustard with art by Sergio Davila. Each of the 5 issues comes with a code for an in-game cosmetic. https://t.co/G2qFMHhcaq

These DCU and MCU skins will fit in well in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

10) Black Adam

#TheRock #TheFoundation #fortnite #fortography #FortniteChapter3 You may know him as The Rock or Black Adam but we know him as THE FOUNDATION You may know him as The Rock or Black Adam but we know him as THE FOUNDATION#TheRock #TheFoundation #fortnite #fortography #FortniteChapter3 https://t.co/VTW1ZqBIgZ

Black Adam, played by Dwayne Johnson, who also plays The Foundation in Fortnite, is surely going to feature as a skin. Aside from the hype surrounding the movie, the real-life actor himself is good enough to get the crowd going.

9) Ms. Marvel

Dot_laz @laz_dot We need Ms.Marvel in Fortnite We need Ms.Marvel in Fortnite https://t.co/wePhK31hvh

Ms. Marvel has steadily been gaining popularity over the years. With the scheduled release of a brand new television series named the same, a skin in Fortnite is very likely. Given the age of the superhero, it plays well into the demographics of the game.

8) The Illuminati

EMPEROR BOSS @GodEmperorBoss #Marvel The only ones left are Doctor Strange and Namor but we still have the rest of the Illuminati. #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness The only ones left are Doctor Strange and Namor but we still have the rest of the Illuminati. #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness #Marvel https://t.co/DuG3no8Tbb

With the MCU's phase four in full swing, members of the Illuminati will soon be revealed. With so many characters to choose from, Epic Games may decide to add one or all of them in-game as a set for hardcore fans and collectors.

7) Cyborg

It's rather odd that Cyborg is still not in-game. Given that the skin was in development, it's unclear what happened. Hopefully, with more DCU movies coming up, the developers will finally add him to the item shop.

6) Moon Knight

I hope we're getting a Moon Knight collab and the next Spider-Man outfit will hopefully be sick as well! What collabs are you hoping for next month?(v19.40 update & Season 2 update)I hope we're getting a Moon Knight collab and the next Spider-Man outfit will hopefully be sick as well! What collabs are you hoping for next month? 👀 (v19.40 update & Season 2 update)I hope we're getting a Moon Knight collab and the next Spider-Man outfit will hopefully be sick as well! 🔥

Although Moon Knight first appeared on the scene in 1975, the character is not as well-known as others. Nevertheless, with the television series due for release at the end of March, the Moon Knight skin cannot be ruled out.

5) America Chavez

sam 🏹 @xochitlsmcu manifesting an america chavez fortnite skin manifesting an america chavez fortnite skin 😩

America Chavez is one of the newer and lesser known characters in the MCU. However, with her appearance confirmed in the Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness, her popularity will no doubt soar. This will be the perfect opportunity for Epic Games to add her skin in-game.

4) Shazam

Images by @FN_Assist Some slides from the Batman Fortnite: Foundation Comic!In the first two we see a big fight with some notable DC Characters such as Reverse Flash, Shazam, Mr. Freeze & CheetahIn the second we see Batman meeting The FoundationImages by @InTheShadeYT Some slides from the Batman Fortnite: Foundation Comic!In the first two we see a big fight with some notable DC Characters such as Reverse Flash, Shazam, Mr. Freeze & CheetahIn the second we see Batman meeting The FoundationImages by @InTheShadeYT & @FN_Assist https://t.co/MdDf1WfsCJ

With Black Adam due to release soon, there is a possibility of seeing Shazam in action once more. Given that they are both each other's arch-nemesis, it would make sense for the developers to capitalize on the skin in the game.

3) Scarlet Witch

#Wanda #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness #fortnite DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS X FORTNITE CREW- MAYThe Scarlet Witch joins the Fortnite crew in may!Wanda Maximoff OutfitScarlet Chaos GliderWanda’s CapeChaos Magic PickaxesLike + RT to share :) DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS X FORTNITE CREW- MAY The Scarlet Witch joins the Fortnite crew in may! Wanda Maximoff Outfit Scarlet Chaos GliderWanda’s Cape Chaos Magic Pickaxes Like + RT to share :) #Wanda #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness #fortnite https://t.co/S9BnOk66uV

Scarlet Witch is one of the most in-demand skins in Fortnite. Although there were rumors of the outfit being added to the game when WandaVision first aired, it never came to fruition. Hopefully, the skins will be added soon.

2) Doctor Strange

#FortniteArt #FortniteFlipped #FortniteChapter3 #FortniteConcept #FortniteCreative Doctor Strange X @FortniteGame This was a commission from @SDConcepts Tell me what you think! This was a really fun project! Doctor Strange X @FortniteGame This was a commission from @SDConcepts Tell me what you think! This was a really fun project!#FortniteArt #FortniteFlipped #FortniteChapter3 #FortniteConcept #FortniteCreative https://t.co/SVL0hA1e4i

Doctor Strange is one of the most requested skins within the community. After taking the screen by storm over the last few years, fans haven't been able to get enough of him. Hopefully, with the upcoming movie, Doctor Strange 2: Multiverse of Madness, the skin will finally see the light of day.

1) Batman

Currently, there are four Batman skins in-game. With the brand new The Batman scheduled to be released soon, a fifth iteration of the Batman skin is sure to be added in-game sometime during Chapter 3 Season 2.

Note: Although there are no viable leaks for all skins at this point, Fortnite has been previously known for surprising players with out-of-the-blue character releases based on trends or hype.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan