10 most useless weapons in Fortnite

Considering Fortnite is turning five years old next month, developers have had ample time to develop wacky weapons. While this might not be true for the battle royale mode, Save The World is overflowing with weapons.

To balance things out, the BR mode has its loot pool. This changes every season with weapons being vaulted, unvaulted, and newly introduced to the game. Unfortunately, not all are loved by the community or function properly in-game.

These weapons are some of the most useless in Fortnite

1) Dual Pistols

Dual Pistols are a fantastic idea, but they lack utility in combat for practical use. The weapon is designed so players can get close to their intended target to inflict damage. Since they work similarly to an SMG, but without the accuracy, it made no sense to use them in-game.

To add to the woes, first-shot accuracy is not enabled for the weapon. Bullets will spread about randomly, making it harder to land an accurate shot. While the spread can be reduced by crouching, players will exchange their mobility for accuracy, which is not a good trade-off.

2) Revolver

For a weapon with a meager fire rate, it packs quite a punch. Sadly, that punch doesn't always meet its target, and this is where the problem begins. With only six rounds in the chamber and firing a shot every second, most Fortnite players avoid this weapon like the plague.

Given that players now have a secondary shield, cracking it with a Revolver to deal damage to the health pool is next to impossible. As mentioned, the slow rate of fire will make it impossible to land headshots on moving targets. While this weapon is still in the loot pool, it is beyond comprehension.

3) Two Shot Shotgun

The Two-Shot Shotgun was added to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 3. As the name suggests, it's a two-round burst weapon. Now, by all means, it does have its uses, but when in close-range combat, the weapon tends to fall short in many situations. For starters, the reload time for the Two-Shot Shotgun was ridiculously high at 9.24 seconds for the Common tier.

While reload time improves with higher tiers, it's not worth it. Then comes the issue of firing the weapon accurately, which is a problem due to the two-round burst. Missing a single shot will leave the player open to a counterattack and susceptible to being eliminated.

4) Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle

The Semi-Automatic Sniper Rifle has remained vaulted since Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 10 ended. This alone provides an idea as to how bad the weapon was. While it had a decent fire rate, the low damage made it all but useless in long-range-range combat.

Although it can be argued that the quick rate of fire can be used to re-acquire targets, what would that be if the opponent in question builds a wall? On that note, the weapon might do well in Zero Build mode, but given the backlash surrounding snipers being nerfed, it's best to leave it vaulted.

5) Charge Shotgun

The Charged Shotgun was last seen in-game during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. With the Cube Queen destroying all of reality, players needed all the weapons they could get. Now, what makes the Charged Shotgun useless is, well, the charge-up time.

Much like the Charged SMG, which was added this season, players had to charge the weapon before firing. Given that it had a fire rate of 0.85 didn't help popularize the weapon either. Unless players were going up against a bot in combat, holding and charging up the weapon at close-range was a death sentence.

6) Hand Cannon

With a fire rate of less than one shot every second, Hand Cannon is one of the slowest firing weapons in Fortnite. However, what it lacks in speed, it makes up for in damage. Nevertheless, the weapon is not a good choice for the average looper in-game.

Due to the recoil, small magazine size of seven, and miserable rate of fire, the weapon is best left to be used by professionals. The only time to consider using the Hand Cannon is if no other alternatives are left. That being said, it's perhaps best if the weapon remains vaulted.

7) Primal Stink Bow

Considered by many as one of the most toxic weapons in Fortnite, Primal Stink Bow was only available in-game for a brief amount of time. It debuted during Chapter 2 Season 6, and was hated by the community. This weapon was toxic because it functioned similarly to a stink bomb.

Gas inflicted five damage/seconds and was highly effective against players who had been knocked down. However, the weapon failed to live up to its expectations in real combat situations. It was more of a gimmick than a weapon of actual utility.

8) Suppressed Submachine Gun

The Suppressed Submachine Gun is a unique weapon in Fortnite. It comes with an in-built suppressor which masks the sound of gunfire at long distances. In theory, this sounds like the perfect tool for stealth play, but that's not quite true.

The only crowing factor the weapon has is its suppressor. Other than that, there's not much to offer. Sustained fire will see the weapon spray bullets about, and the low damage will ensure that opponents escape alive and live to fight another day.

9) Charged SMG

Introduced in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, the Charged SMG functions similarly to the Charged Shotgun. With the ability to fire nine bullets non-stop, the weapon's damage output is off the charts. The Common tier deals 252.3 damage.

Even with full HP, shields, and Overshield, the looper facing the Charged SMG's barrel won't stand a chance. So why is the weapon all but useless? While its stats read aloud sound mighty impressive, its in-game performance is less than satisfactory.

10) Crossbow

The Crossbow was introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 2. It was then called Cupid's Crossover. The following season, its name was changed, and the Crossbow came into existence. The only question is why? Why did Epic Games introduce such a useless weapon to the loot pool?

With the damage of less than 70 per shot and a fire rate of less than one shot/second, it's a mystery as to why it was left in-game after the event ended. It inflicts damage against builds and has a drop effect, making it useless at long range.

Note: This article contains the author's views, and readers' opinions will vary.

