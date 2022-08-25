10 reasons to start playing Fortnite in 2022

Fortnite is not exactly in its prime, and even the most loyal players will say that. Gamers miss the old map, the old storylines, and the old skins. That is probably true for every game, but especially this one. The game isn't exactly the same as it used to be.

However, there are still plenty of reasons to play now. Even if it is not at its peak, Fortnite is one of the most played games right now. It still sits atop the gaming industry and does not appear likely to leave its perch soon. Here are some of the biggest reasons to start playing, or keep playing, right now.

Why you should play Fortnite right now

10) Collaborations

Jim @BigFurryBalls goku gets a dub with the kamehameha then hits the griddy #Fortnite goku gets a dub with the kamehameha then hits the griddy #Fortnite https://t.co/YscAsZ27s9

Not everyone loves collaborations, but they are admittedly attractive. There is nothing quite like running around as Spider-Man or Batman. Fortnite is also the only game where a squad can have Thor ramping up while Naruto pushes, Rick Sanchez shoots from afar, and Master Chief sneaks around the back.

Collaborations are now more prominent than ever. The odds of someone's favorite character not being in Fortnite are low, and the odds of one's favorite characters someday being in Fortnite are very high.

9) Dedication

fnbr.co @FortniteDaily



"Capsule Corp capsules can be found across the Island each match. Launch a devastating beam with the Kamehameha or call on the Nimbus Cloud to take flight across the Island!" #Fortnite News Update: Capsule Delivery"Capsule Corp capsules can be found across the Island each match. Launch a devastating beam with the Kamehameha or call on the Nimbus Cloud to take flight across the Island!" #Fortnite News Update: Capsule Delivery"Capsule Corp capsules can be found across the Island each match. Launch a devastating beam with the Kamehameha or call on the Nimbus Cloud to take flight across the Island!" https://t.co/fkgCMXw8kz

No game is more taken care of than Fortnite. Epic Games puts a ton of dedication towards making it the absolute best game it can be. Updates come out very frequently and major updates (like season changes) happen three or four times a year.

The majority of games cannot say that, as some of them grow stale. This could not be further from the truth for Fortnite.

8) Unique items

Breckin Mathias 🎙️ @BreckinMathias When you're playing Fortnite and the enemy uses a Kamehameha When you're playing Fortnite and the enemy uses a Kamehameha https://t.co/hwfPhHPgYa

In the old days of Fortnite, there were very few unique items. On the other hand, there have been plenty such items in recent memory. Right now, players can use the Dragon Ball Z Kamehameha or Nimbus Cloud. They can also get Darth Vader's lightsaber. Last season, several Lightsabers were available. Before that, Spider-Man's web shooters were in the game.

Who knows what's next? Players will want to play to find out.

7) It's still fun

Despite the ever-changing map and even a few mechanics, the game is still the same game everyone loved in Chapter 1, so there is no reason not to play now. It is still about fighting to the death, just in different places with distinctive skins and more weapons.

6) Storyline

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko



These are the kind of teasers that get me interested and hyped for the game's future, I seriously love where this is going I'm a huge fan of the "Seven disappearing out of nowhere" storyline, it's dark and mysterious and this is what I personally love to see from #Fortnite These are the kind of teasers that get me interested and hyped for the game's future, I seriously love where this is going I'm a huge fan of the "Seven disappearing out of nowhere" storyline, it's dark and mysterious and this is what I personally love to see from #FortniteThese are the kind of teasers that get me interested and hyped for the game's future, I seriously love where this is going https://t.co/pPTSh2Gksw

The storyline is now more prevalent than ever. In the old days, the storyline was loosely connected and moving forward slowly. There are very few events from the earliest seasons that are remembered or that matter.

That has not been the case in recent seasons. Doctor Slone and the Imagined Order, the Zero Point, The Seven, Geno and other storyline points are vastly important and are all taking place simultaneously.

5) Big changes coming soon

Tayler wills @Taylerwills2 Fortnite first person is coming in season 4 Fortnite first person is coming in season 4 https://t.co/mSBVi5GOXA

If there was ever a time to get back into Fortnite, it is now. The future is very bright for the game and players will want to get in before that arrives. Creative 2.0 is going to change gaming forever and it is coming very soon. Other big changes, like a potential first-person view, are also on the way.

4) Zero Build

Zero Build removes building (Image via Epic Games)

It is unlikely that Zero Build will go away any time soon, if ever. However, it is a great reason to pick up the game now. Many players have loved it, with professionals even returning to the game because of it. It is a unique take on the game, something that was not there for a long time.

3) Emotes

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite x Patrick Mahomes ICON Skins, Emote & Set InGame Fortnite x Patrick Mahomes ICON Skins, Emote & Set InGame https://t.co/N62TfcS6uB

Emoting used to be something that Fortnite gamers sometimes did, but it is a lot more fun now. With the Icon Series emotes like Blinding Lights and Dance Monkeys, there is music involved and legitimate dances. Plus, the regular emotes have gotten quite good. Emoting in the old days involved T-posing or doing the Orange Justice, but they are a lot better now.

Epic Games continues to add high quality emotes, increasing the overall quality as well as the variety of emotes. It does not get much more fun than that.

2) Crossover with other games

HYPEX @HYPEX FORTNITE x DESTINY 2 SKINS! FORTNITE x DESTINY 2 SKINS! https://t.co/5Owxyu34l5

Epic Games is genuinely changing the game. Their ability to work with and integrate other games together is unprecedented. They have been gaming crossovers for a while, but now they go both ways. The Among Us collaboration was present in both games. The same is true of a recent Rocket League collaboration. The most recent example? Destiny 2.

There are sure to be a ton of incredible multi-faceted collabs for multiple games in the future, something all gamers can enjoy.

1) The possibilities are endless

HYPEX @HYPEX Only in Fortnite where you can play as Goku and team up with Naruto, Vader & Rick.. Only in Fortnite where you can play as Goku and team up with Naruto, Vader & Rick.. https://t.co/HV7nyqjN8p

At this point, nothing seems out of reach for Epic Games. They can pretty much get anything they want, and that is exciting for players. They landed Balenciaga, the NBA, Jordan, Ferrari, Dragon Ball Z, Destiny 2 and so many more brands. They can genuinely do whatever they want, which makes the possibilities endless.

At some point, players probably joked about Naruto or Goku taking home a Victory Royale, but that is a reality now. What comes next is probably someone's pipe dream, and it's very possible.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Saman