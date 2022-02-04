12 Fortnite skins that have been noob favorites (Chapter 1 to Chapter 3)

Everyone was once a noob in Fortnite. After spending time in the game and learning about the tricks, gamers have earned the tag of being sweaty or an experienced looper. The impeccable success of Fortnite over the years compels new gamers to try out the excitement of the Battle Royale mode.

These inexperienced gamers who are popularly known as noobs usually take time to get used to Fortnite. In the process, they usually take up a few distinct skins and customize their characters accordingly. This article will list 12 skins from Fortnite that are loved by noobs.

Fortnite skins that are loved by noobs

Chapter 1

1) Peely

Peely is one of Fortnite's most iconic outfits and has featured in several promotional events of the game. The yellow colored banana outfit has several variations but the original one remains a fan favorite. Currently, only the noobs wear this outfit to the game lobby and end up doing silly stuff in Fortnite.

2) Breakpoint

Initially, Breakpoint was used by serious gamers, however, the numbers decreased considerably and right now only the noobs use it in the game. The gradual shift of interest from gamers was disheartening as it was a nice skin. Nevertheless, it can still be seen in the game lobby at times.

3) Lt. Evergreen

Released as a Winterfest special, Lt. Evergreen was basically Jonesy covered up in a Christmas tree decoration. As a result of which, it was taken up by noobs who used to hide alongside the Christmas tree and stealthily eliminated opponents.

4) Wooly Warrior

Another Winterfest skin, the Wooly Warrior, was available for free for everyone. While most of the community members added the skin and forgot about its existence, the noobs kept using it in the game. Even now gamers can spot a few of these skins in the game lobby during the winter phase.

Chapter 2

1) Mandalorian

The Mandalorian skin had the potential to be one of the finest collaboration skins. However, it was placed in Tier 1 of the Battle Pass. This means that everyone who bought it was able to unlock it for free.

Once upon a time, almost the entire game lobby was filled with gamers who wore Mandalorian outfits. Needless to say, eventually the sweats gave up and left the noobs to this skin.

2) Bushranger

Hiding underneath a bush and taking down enemies by surprise is an age-old noob technique. This was exploited through the Bushranger outfit that camoufladged perfectly with vegetation around the map.

It is quite annoying to have such gamers in the lobby, but since the move is not illegal, there is nothing players can do.

3) Rippley vs. Sludge

Rarely are some Battle Pass outfits as silly as Rippley vs. Sludge. This cosmetic was claimed by almost everyone. While professional gamers never really bothered to wear it in the game, noobs performed exactly the opposite of it. It remains one of the most-loved outfits used by the noobs in Chapter 2.

4) Deadpool

Deadpool was the victim of being the first superhero skin in Fortnite. There was so much hype around this outfit in the game that literally everyone rushed to purchase the skin. Eventually, the charm was gone except for the noobs who kept using the outfit in almost every game during that phase.

Chapter 3

1) Ronin

Ronin skin is quite an amazing skin. However, it is placed on Page 1 of the Battle Pass, making it accessible to everyone. Sweats eventually got over the skin as they targeted the variants of Spider-Man, but noobs have stuck to it.

2) Shanta

Shanta is placed on the same page as Ronin. Gamers were required to purchase the Battle Pass to unlock the skin. Quite rightly, the noobs loved it and have been using it in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

3) Krisabelle

Released during last year's WinterFest, the Krisabelle skin was available as a free gift from Sgt. Winter. Since it was free, everyone got the outfit in Fortnite. The skin was a decent one and no wonder noobs favored the skin in Chapter 3 Season 1.

4) Frozen Peely

Another free gift from WinterFest, gamers needed to wait for some time to unlock the Frozen Peely outfit. There was ice around the skin and it required to be melted before it was available. The bluish rendition of the popular Peely outfit was quite the eyecatcher for noobs and they loved the skin in the game.

