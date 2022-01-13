3 Attack on Titan characters who are perfect for Fortnite (& 3 from One Piece)

Fortnite fans are eager to see more crossovers with their favorite anime series come to the battle royale.

Epic Games has delivered loads of collaborations, including a recent inclusion of Naruto. There are also rumors of others coming into the fold, such as Dragon Ball Z and Demon Slayer.

Some players want and hope for crossovers with Attack on Titan and One Piece. Those two iconic anime franchises have characters that would fit perfectly in Fortnite.

Characters from Attack on Titan that would fit perfectly in Fortnite

3) Colossal Titan

The Colossal Titan in Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio)

Just like Galactus loomed over the island, the Colossal Titan could do the same. If the animes become a more centralized part of the story like the Marvel crossover did, including a Colossal Titan would bring a real threat to the island.

2) Eren Yaeger

Eren Yeager in Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio)

Eren Yaeger is one of the most popular characters from Attack on Titan. The former Survey Corp member saw his mother being eaten by a Titan and swore to destroy them all. The hardheaded character would fit right alongside other anime icons like Naruto.

1) Levi Ackermann

Yousuf J @yjsyeds I’m gonna be honest but Fortnite would’ve made a better Levi Bundle!

I mean it makes sense.. I’m gonna be honest but Fortnite would’ve made a better Levi Bundle!I mean it makes sense..

Captain Levi is said to be humanity's strongest soldier. With an Attack on Titan crossover in Call of Duty happening, Fortnite fans want to see him "done right" in the battle royale since his appearance in COD is more of a cosmetic one.

Characters from One Piece that would fit perfectly in Fortnite

3) Brook

Brook from One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

It is clear that this One Piece character would be an excellent fit for Fortnite. His skeletal structure would match some of the skin's goofiness and his story would be an awesome addition. Imagine being eliminated but given a certain amount of time to hunt the Yomi Yomi no Mi Devil Fruit to come back to life.

2) Zoro

Zoro in One Piece (Image via Toei Animation)

The Pirate Hunter is Luffy's, right-hand man. Roronoa Zoro is a skilled swordsman and one of the most influential members of the Straw Hats. This tough guy comes to mind second in terms of characters to add to the game. He sits just behind one and only one.

1) Monkey D. Luffy

B34N D1P @Divinexistence All of one piece is 14 days long and 14 days is 2 weeks. 2 weeks is a fortnight so expect a Luffy Fortnite trailer soon. All of one piece is 14 days long and 14 days is 2 weeks. 2 weeks is a fortnight so expect a Luffy Fortnite trailer soon. https://t.co/OS71jVb9vu

Monkey D. Luffy is the protagonist of One Piece and one of the most sought-after characters to be added to Fortnite. Fans are going to whatever lengths they can to believe he'll show up someday. Should Chapter 3 have a pirate theme at any point, players would riot if a One Piece collaboration was not a part of it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

