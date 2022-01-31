3 Fortnite cosmetics that broke sales records in 2021 (& 3 that flopped)

Apart from a wide variety of skins, Fortnite also has a vast library of cosmetics like gliders, backblings, and others. Every so often, the developers will release new and unique cosmetics or bundle them with other skins for players to buy.

Last year saw some major collaborations take place in Fortnite, bringing along a ton of brand new cosmetics. While some were a huge success, others didn't manage to catch players' attention.

Here are three Fortnite cosmetics that broke sales records in 2021 and three that flopped.

3 Fortnite cosmetics that were successful in 2021

1) Naruto Uzumaki

The Naruto collab was added in Season 8 (Image via Epic Games)

The arrival of the leader of the Hokage in Season 8 broke the game and is the most successful skin of 2021. The collaboration took a long time to materialize but was a great success. Players also loved the Pakkun backbling and the Kunai weapons. The Naruto collab even paved the way for forthcoming anime collaborations.

2) Ariana Grande

Another very successful 2021 skin was Ariana Grande, who was added in Chapter 2 Season 8. The popular singer even had her own in-game musical event, the biggest the game has seen since Astorworld.

The design and attention to amazing detail by the developers also added to the skin's success. The Ariana Grande skin has a “sweat skin” vibe due to its small hitbox and high agility.

3) Rick Sanchez

Grandpa Rick came to the rescue of the loopers during the alien invasion of Season 8 and was an instant hit among all. The skin was accompanied by Rick’s signature dance step, allowing you to get schwifty anywhere on the island. While we didn't get a portal gun, Rick Sanchez was nonetheless real fun.

3 unsuccessful Fortnite cosmetics in 2021

1) Dude

Dude skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 (Image via Epic Games)

Following the crossover with Free Guy, the developers brought the Dude skin to the game. The skin is the buffed-up version of Guy, the character played by Ryan Reynolds in the movie.

Not all big-name collaborations have turned out to be successful, and the same thing happened with the Dude skin. While it did get a lot of attention, the skin wasn't liked by the community because of its looks and overall design.

2) Ferrari crossover skins

Ferrari skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 (Image via Epic Games)

Chapter 2 Season 7 was great in a lot of ways. Not only did it have a gripping story but also because of its skins. During Season 7, Epic partnered with Ferrari, making it one of its biggest crossovers in the game's history.

The 296 GTB came on the island, and the players adored it. To boost success even further, the developers released two driver skins, but things didn't go as expected. A majority of the players didn't like the skin because of how odd the style was, making it a failure.

3) Curdle Scream Leader

This skin was introduced during Fortnitemares 2021 and is a Halloween version of the Cuddle Team Leader.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Hey look, it’s … it’s … well we don’t exactly know what it is.



Grab the frightening Curdle Scream Leader in the Item Shop! Hey look, it’s … it’s … well we don’t exactly know what it is.Grab the frightening Curdle Scream Leader in the Item Shop! https://t.co/bpN7WvucQM

The players were not impressed by the enormous head of the Curdle Scream Leader skin as it acts as an obstacle, with many calling it a pay-to-lose skin. The skin was priced at 1200 V-Bucks, which further discouraged many players.

