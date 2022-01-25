3 Klombo myths in Fortnite that are simply a hoax (& 3 that are actually true)

Fortnite introduced loopers to one of the most loveable creatures, named Klombo, in the v19.10 update. Players were excited to see their much-awaited Buttercake appear in the game. But alongside the hype came myths about Klombo's origins and its story.

Ruff @RuffianFN



These are probably some of the coolest NPC's we've gotten so far and they look awesome, so I made a render around them because I find them cute enough. Hope you guys like it!



#Fortnite "Klombo"These are probably some of the coolest NPC's we've gotten so far and they look awesome, so I made a render around them because I find them cute enough. Hope you guys like it! #Fortnite Art "Klombo"These are probably some of the coolest NPC's we've gotten so far and they look awesome, so I made a render around them because I find them cute enough. Hope you guys like it!#Fortnite #FortniteArt https://t.co/6jwfquucmy

Nicholas Johnson, aka MrTop5, is an American-Canadian content creator who unwraps various myths around the community. Those shown in the video were all done in the Battle Lab mode, which concerned Klombo. Several myths were busted, and others came out to be true.

Fortnite YouTuber busts and discovers Klombo myths

3 Klombo myths that are a hoax

1) Players can kill Klombo in Battle Lab

Klombo was dealt with only one damage per hit and still was standing tall (Image via MrTop5/YouTube)

With the start of the first myth, MrTop 5 entered the Battle Lab island, where he adjusted the settings in which every AI in the Fortnite lobby would contain only 1 HP. The myth in question was whether the same rule applies to Klombo.

As soon as the Fortnite YouTuber fired at it, the damage taken by Klombo was one hit, but that did not kill the creature.

2) Klombo can enter the rift

Klombo walking towards the Klomberries near rifts (Image via MrTop5/YouTube)

There was another myth regarding Klombo entering interdimensional rifts around the Fortnite island. MrTop5, with the help of Klomberries, had lured Klombo into one of the rifts.

To his surprise, the beast passed through the rift instead of teleporting itself into the sky.

3) A falling tree log can kill Klombo

A broken tree log falling on top of Klombo's head (Image via MrTop5/YouTube)

There was another myth about an attempt to kill Klombo. The Fortnite community had spread rumors that if a falling log out of a pine tree hit the creature, it would be killed.

So the YouTuber put it to the test and lured the cute beast right into the trajectory of the pine tree. It was observed that when the log falls on Klombo, it also gets one damage count and is destroyed in two seconds.

There was another interesting observation that Klombo could run through the timber pine trees and break the log itself.

Three Klombo myths that are actually true

1) Midas cannot turn Klomberries into gold

The Klomberries that Midas is holding don't turn into gold (Image via MrTop5/YouTube)

There was another Fortnite myth that proved to be a fact. It said that Midas, with the golden touch, would not be able to turn Klomberries into gold.

It was put to the test. MrTop5 equipped a full gold Midas skin variant, and as soon as he picked a Klomberry, the berry did not turn into gold.

2) Klombo can eliminate players at max height

Klombo can still receive damage and spot players in max height (Image via MrTop5/YouTube)

There was another shocking myth that turned out to be true. It concerned Klombo eliminating threats at maximum height.

To experiment with this, MrTop5 collected more than 1,000 materials to get him near the Fortnite island's building limit, allowing him to shoot at the beast with a sniper. Klombo was unable to attack back but, in turn, broke down the builds, eventually leading to the gamer getting eliminated from fall damage.

3) There's no way to slide under a Klombo

There's no way a player can move or slide under a Klombo (Image via MrTop5/YouTube)

Another fascinating myth turned out to be true. There was speculation around the Fortnite community that there was absolutely no way for the loopers to move under Klombo.

In the video, MrTop5 attempted to do an emote to allow him to go under the beast. But in a twisted turn of events, that did not happen. More attempts were made, but it all led to MrTop 5 being pushed back.

Edited by Ravi Iyer