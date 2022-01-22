3 Fortnite skins that turned popular in Chapter 3 (& 3 nobody uses anymore)

Fortnite skins are the most valued commodity in the community. Players spend almost a million V-bucks every year to buy their favorite character or skins from the Item Shop. These outfits are ever-evolving, and loopers keep changing their choices every now and then.

In Chapter 3, more characters from comic books and films, like Spider-Man and Hawkeye, are being added to the game, changing the trends once again. Users are discarding their old locker skins and bringing back their old OG skins with a few new ones to match their fresh Victory Crowns.

Three highly popular Fortnite Chapter 3 skins

1) Spider-Man

Marvel's friendly neighborhood hero has got it all. This skin has received loads of affection and love since the release of Chapter 3 and still hasn't left the big screen. Another version of Spider-Man from the MCU was available in the Item Shop, but the original comic book version of this skin is used more than the No Way Home one.

The web slinger's Battle Pass skin has different variants that can be unlocked after tier 100, making it even more attractive. Not just that, the built-in emote that hangs the web-slinger upside down is just too delightful for Spidey fans.

2) Scarlet Commander

Scarlet Commander is a popular skin loved by all pros as a try-hard skin for competitive matches. It never hit the top of the market and was considered average to use.

However, after the recent update v19.10, Fortnite gave this skin another style for loopers to use, which is straight-up fire. The costume grabbed several eyes, encouraging them to grab it from the Item Shop for only 800 V-Bucks.

3) Wildcard

No doubt Wildcard is one of the most popular male skins in Fortnite. It has four different variants with an additional four selectable styles for its mask, resembling the four symbols in a card deck.

The skin is also featured in the Item Shop in bundles with other skins for a reasonable amount of V-bucks. The "Crowbar" pickaxe associated with this character adds to its value and worth.

Three Fortnite skins that went out of trend in Chapter 3

1) Deadpool

"Do I smell the Chimichangas burning?"

With the progress of the main Fortnite storyline and the release of the new chapter, there have been no signs of the community wearing Deadpool again. He was extremely popular in Season 2 of Chapter 2 when an entire collab with Deadpool's guns, POI, secret skin, and the X-Force members was added to the game.

But with the progress of seasons and more collaborations with other Marvel Superheroes, the community has lost its interest in the Deadpool skin. Guess Spider-Man stole the spotlight from Marvel's favorite antihero.

2) Tart Tycoon

The Apple vs Epic Games drama resulted in the latter taking shots at the tech giant via a short film and a free skin to all players, called Tart Tycoon. It was a unique skin with a monochrome apple dressed like a mafia.

This skin lost its popularity by the end of Chapter 2 as the community never got an update on the lawsuit between the two companies, and they did not witness any drama to keep it trending.

3) Kit

The Kit skin was one of the most used in competitive and non-competitive matches in Fortnite and stood up to its reputation in Chapter 2. It also had an in-built emote that gave users the ability to move and rock out at the same time.

However, with the release of new skins, this particular outfit was outshone by others and later, at some point in the season finale of Chapter 2, lost its glory.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

