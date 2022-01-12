3 largest objects to ever appear on Fortnite (& 3 that were microscopic)

Fortnite is packed with various objects of all shapes and sizes and every Season, players are treated to new objects or items. The island itself is home to funky objects like the shrinking chair, and mushrooms.

As players are eternally stuck on the island (until Epic decides otherwise), nobody knows what's out there. However, thanks to visitors and characters rifting to and from the island, players have a fair idea about outworldly objects and life.

This article will list down the 3 largest objects to ever appear in Fortnite and 3 that were very tiny.

3 largest objects in Fortnite

1) Cube's Cradle

Cube Cradle has only be seen once in the game (Image via Reddit)

Cube's Cradle is the largest object in the game and it is the primary base of The Last Reality. The Cube's Cradle is the nest of the Corruption Cubes and Golden Cubes.

It was shown during the End Event in Chapter 2 Season 8 when the Cube Queen blasted a beam of corrupted energy into the sky, opening a massive Rift to the Last Reality, exposing the Cube's Cradle fended by numerous Motherships.

2) Alien Mothership

The visitors of Chapter 2 Season 7 arrived on a behemoth Mothership capable of devouring the whole island. The Mothership even had chunks of various POIs stored inside it and was home to Kevin the Cubes of all kinds.

It had also started to abduct players randomly, giving players a glimpse of what's inside. The Mothership hovering over the map was a scary sight for many and much to flipsiders' relief, the Mothership is now behind them.

3) Galactus

The discussion about the largest objects would be incomplete without the mention of Galactus. Introduced at the start of Chapter 2 Season 4, Galactus was the main antagonist of the season and was several times larger than the island itself.

During the start of the season, he appeared as a fuzzy red dot in the sky only to grow into a large humanoid monster.

He was attracted to the island when he detected a large amount of energy, which is the Zero Point itself.

3 Smallest Fortnite Objects

1) Shrinking Chair

The story of the chair is among the famous affairs in which a small red chair appeared out of the blue on the island and started to change size every few weeks or so.

This recliner chair is the smallest landmark ever and no one knows why it is there or the mystery behind its varying size. However, the chair has not been seen since the flipping of the island.

Dana🌴WäreGernAufEinerInsel🌴 @DietrichDana2 The tiny chair is growing and a Teddy is sitting on it. #Fortnite The tiny chair is growing and a Teddy is sitting on it. #Fortnite https://t.co/QGlmPR1IcK

2) Bud the Mushroom

Bud the Mushroom is another miniature character that was first added in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2. It comes to life and starts dancing when players perform an emote in front of it. The Mushroom will also follow the player all over the map and continuously heal them.

ThePeelyGuy12 @ThePeelyGuy12 Sadly due to Bud The Mushroom being WAYYY TOO OP! Fortnite removed him. RIP Bud The Mushroom 2020-2020 Sadly due to Bud The Mushroom being WAYYY TOO OP! Fortnite removed him. RIP Bud The Mushroom 2020-2020 https://t.co/FcD43p2dKK

These are quite easy to miss due to their small size and are usually found in barns.

3) Alien Parasite

Alien Parasites were introduced in Season 7 (Image via Epic Games)

The arrival of Mothership in Fortnite's Season 7 also saw the debut of Alien Parasites. These weird, sticky looking creatures like to cling to the heads of animals or even players roaming around the map.

Also Read Article Continues below

They first appeared inside green eggs and when players got close to it, these eggs would hatch and these purple tiny Alien Parasites would try to latch on to anyone nearby.

Edited by Danyal Arabi