3 OG Fortnite collaborations that failed (& 3 that skyrocketed)

Collaborations in Fortnite play a huge role in seasonal content and, of course, revenue for the game. Additionally, they also keep things fresh and bring in more players as time progresses. While collaborations in recent times have been massive thanks to social media and a huge fan following, what about those from the OG days?

Back when the game and the community were just growing, how good were the collaborations? While some of them were hugely successful and skyrocketed in popularity, others struggled to even be noticed and eventually failed to make an impact.

These OG Fortnite collaborations didn't do all that well

1) Stranger Things

When Stranger Things first aired way back in 2016, the show definitely broke the internet, becoming an immediate hit and fans simply couldn't get enough of it. Fast forward to season three of Stranger Things, and elements from the show made their way into the Metaverse during Chapter 1 Season 9. Sadly, this time, the hype was not the same.

Although the skins were decent, the Upside Down Portal mechanics didn't really make sense, with players only teleporting from one location to another. It was only during Chapter 2 Season 8 that loopers got a true taste of the Upside Down in the form of the Sideways.

2) Borderlands 3

The Borderlands series has been a staple in the FPS genre for years. Their hilarious motto of "Guns, Guns, Guns" ensures that there's never a dull moment to be had. Unfortunately, when Psycho Bandit and Claptrap appeared in Fortnite during Chapter 1 Season 10, the community wasn't too impressed.

Sure, adding Pandora as a landmark with its own unique features and design was amazing, but other than that, nothing seemed to click. The Psycho Bandit outfit seems to have been forgotten, and Claptrap has been lost to the annals of Fortnite history. Hopefully, future collaborations of Borderlands with Fortnite will have a greater impact.

3) Ralph Breaks the Internet

Given the backstory of Wreck-It Ralph, the collaboration with Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 6 should have had a tremendous impact. Sadly, hardly anyone remembers that it even happened. Aside from the Hot Marat emote and Ralph occasionally running across the screen at Risky Reels, there was nothing else to show for it.

It's a mystery as to why Epic Games never added more cosmetics from the movie series. In fact, it's rather odd that barely anything even happened in the game for players to notice. Hopefully, if a crossover with Ralph ever happens again, Epic will make sure it appeals to the community.

These OG Fortnite collaboration broke the game, in a good way

1) Marshmello

The first ever concert in Fortnite is still remembered by many within the community. While this is partly due to the hype-factor, its success can also be attributed to the star of the show, Marshmello. The 10-minute set, performed by Christopher Comstock at Pleasant Park in Chapter 1 Season 7 will certainly stand the test of time.

Even though the concert was a major part of the collaboration, another brilliant aspect was the cosmetics. To this day, fans still rave about the Marshmello outfit in the game. To put into perspective just how popular the artist is in Fortnite, new cosmetics were released even in Chapter 3.

2) John Wick

For OG players in the game, The Reaper outfit was possibly the closest skin that resembled John Wick, or at least it was until Chapter 1 Season 9. In a promotional collaboration for the movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, an official John Wick skin modeled after Keanu Reeves' iconic character was added to the game.

Obviously, the hype surrounding this collaboration was massive as the franchise was incredibly popular at the time. Hopefully, the actor will once again be featured in Fortnite when the fourth installment of the franchise hits theaters next year.

3) Infinity Gauntlet LTM

The Infinity Gauntlet LTM is perhaps the most well-known in the entire game. Although it was featured during Chapter 1 Season 4, loopers have definitely not forgotten about it. Being able to wield the Infinity Gauntlet and use the powerful Infinity Stones to decimate enemy players in battle was a dream come true for many.

Aside from being an amazing collaboration with Marvel, the mode itself was the first collaborative LTM. In fact, the Infinity Gauntlet was the very first Mythic weapon in the game as well. Perhaps in some future season, Epic Games will once again create a groundbreaking LTM such as this one.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Atul S

