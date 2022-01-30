3 things Fortnite abandoned completely (& 3 they still hold onto dearly)

One thing that sets Fortnite apart from other Battle Royale games is the wide range of game concepts and additions it introduces to its player base with every update. But with every update, they take a tough decision to remove or vault specific items, objects, or even metas that the OG player base misses.

Removed or vaulted entities are replaced by new ones that the community currently utilizes in Chapter 3. With years of progress, Fortnite has claimed that certain items and entities won't be making a return again and have been completely abandoned.

However, there are additions that they won't remove from the game. This is due to its popularity with the community or because it serves as a critical element in the game.

Things Fortnite neglected entirely

1) Material automated Vending machines

Vending machines were first added to the island in Chapter 1 Season 3, in update v3.40. They require materials to purchase items, and as long as a player has enough materials, they can buy indefinite items. These items range from different varieties of weapons and consumables in-game.

However, with the launch of the new update v17.00 in Chapter 2 Season 7, vending machines now require gold bars to purchase items. Until now, this new concept has been in the game, and there is no hope for the OG vending machines to return.

2) Jetpacks

The Jetpack is a miscellaneous item that was introduced in Season 4. The Jetpack is activated as a jet and was used by loopers around the island and in different LTMs.

Later on, it was last seen on Fortnite Island in season 5 and is still available in Party Royale but not in Battle Royale game mode. It is believed that the Jetpack won't make a massive impact on the game due to new additions and traversal abilities available to players in the current chapter.

3) Renegade Raider

Renegade Raider is considered one of the rarest OG skins of Fortnite. This skin is only available to those loopers who purchased it back in Chapter 1 Season 1. Only a lucky few own this skin.

This skin holds the most value in the Fortnite community and hasn't been officially released in the Fortnite Item shop since 25th October 2017. However, its variants like Blaze have been featured but not the OG variant itself. Epic won't be adding this to the item shop due to its value and rareness in-game that they want to keep intact.

Things Fortnite may never part ways with

1) Reboot vans

Reboot vans are a particular type of van found in different POIs on the Battle Royale island, first featured in Chapter 1 Season 8. When the island flipped, the community speculated that reboot vans would be left out, but they still existed on the flipped island.

This indicates that reboot vans won't be leaving the game due to their frequent usage by loopers and positive impact on the game.

2) Victory Crowns

The new Victory Crown was added to the new Chapter 3 and has been popular among the player base. They have created a friendly competition around the community to showcase how many Victory Crowns each looper has.

Epic also confirmed that the concept of Victory Crowns in Fortnite wouldn't leave and will stay in-game forever. With an extraordinary entity added to the island, it would be hard to vault or remove it.

3) Upgrade benches

Upgrade benches are scattered across the Battle Royale map. They were added to the initial patch of Chapter 2. It allows loopers to upgrade their weapons in exchange for materials but now for gold.

This addition enabled loopers to upgrade weapons to a higher rarity. It saves loopers time finding their desired weapon rarity in-game through floor spawns or chests. It is currently being used in Chapter 3, and Epic will probably not remove this from their game design due to its activeness and usage around the community.

