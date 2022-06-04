4 Fortnite skins that attract too much attention (& 4 that are almost a camouflage)

Skins in Fortnite might just be harmless cosmetics. However, many a time, the skin you use can make or break the game. Players do not want to use a skin that attracts way too much attention. Instead, they would prefer skins that would help them blend into the background.

Pay-to-win skins in the game often help players camouflage into the map. On the other hand, pay-to-lose skins make it very hard for players to hide. Clearly, players should use any available pay-to-win skin in their locker to avoid attracting any attention from enemy players.

Pay-to-lose skins in Fortnite

The following skins are way too shiny or bulky, which means they will attract a lot of attention in the game:

4) Liteshow

Part of the Neon Glow set, the entire purpose of the Liteshow skin was to attract attention. While he might be the life of any party he goes to, he certainly isn't a skin players would like to use if they are trying to stay under the radar.

Liteshow skin purchased (Image via DooM Mallo/YouTube)

The Liteshow skin was originally introduced in the item shop for 800 V-Bucks. The uncommon skin was released on May 4, 2018, during Chapter 1 Season 4. Thankfully, it has not appeared in the shop for 298 days, so players don't end up buying this pay-to-lose skin.

3) Fabio Sparklemane

One of the recently released pay-to-lose skins is the Fabio Sparklemane outfit. The party unicorn is too sparkly not to notice. All of his outfit styles are also extremely blingy, which players can notice from any corner of the island.

Fabio Sparklemane Golden Crunch outfit style (Image via oddryan/Twitter)

Released in the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass, Fabio Sparklemane is certainly one of the most attractive skins out there, but in a bad way. It is hard to go unnoticed if players are using this skin. If it had not been in the Battle Pass, not many players would have purchased this skin.

2) Party Trooper

The OG Skull Trooper skin has had various re-skins in the game. However, the Party Trooper skin is the worst of them all. While the skin might be amazing to look at, its neon outlines make it very easy to spot players wearing the skin.

Party Trooper Halloween skin (Image via Epic Games)

This rare outfit was released during the Fortnitemares 2020 event and cost 1,200 V-Bucks. It was last seen in the item shop on August 9, 2021, and hasn't been seen ever since. The Party Trooper skin has J. Balvin and Neon outfit styles that are equally vibrant.

1) Dante

One of the worst pay-to-lose skins in Fortnite has to be Dante. The skin originally appeared in November 2018 and cost 1,500 V-Bucks in the item shop. It was a holiday skin to celebrate the popule Mexican festival Dia de los Muertos.

Dante and his reactive style (Image via Mega Themes)

Dante has a reactive style that makes him glow in the dark as players get more eliminations and survive longer. This makes having the skin a bane since players would rather want to hide in the end game and sneak up on their enemies instead of glowing in the dark.

Pay-to-win skins in Fortnite

Here are some of the skins that players can use to blend into the map and avoid being noticed:

4) Poison Ivy

Epic Games introduced the Poison Ivy skin as part of the DC Last Laugh Bundle. The popular DC anti-hero has the perfect camouflage skin, given her entirely green appearance. Since the entire island is filled with trees and tall grass, players with the Poison Ivy skin can easily blend into the background and avoid enemies.

Ashley💖|TheBatFamily 🦇 @TheBat_Family WHY DID NO ONE TELL ME POISON IVY IS IN FORTNITE? WHY DID NO ONE TELL ME POISON IVY IS IN FORTNITE? https://t.co/4pG5XiVcis

3) Toy Trooper

Back in Chapter 1 Season 9, Epic Games landed itself in huge controversy after releasing the Toy Trooper skin. The skin was available in solid green and gray colors, which made it very hard to spot on the map.

Toy Trooper pay-to-win Fortnite skin (Image via Hollow/YouTube)

Clearly, the 800 V-Bucks price tag made it a pay-to-win Fortnite skin. However, it is the perfect skin for those who want to sneak up on their enemies.

2) Lt. Evergreen

Epic Games gave away the Lt. Evergreen skin in Fortnite for free during Winterfest 2019. All those players who managed to grab the free Christmas reward are some of the luckiest players in the game.

Lt. Evergreen free Fortnite Winterfest 2019 skin (Image via Retali8/YouTube)

The skin is literally Jonesy dressed like a tree and can be used to fool enemies very easily. Unfortunately, this skin will never appear in the game again.

1) Bushranger

If you want to spend an entire game camping, the Bushranger is the perfect camouflage skin in Fortnite. It also has autumn and winter variants, so players can use the skin to camp in any season they want.

Bushranger skin for camping in Fortnite (Image via Sportskeeda)

The best part is that this skin often appears in the item shop. Players can purchase the Bushranger skin for 1,200 V-Bucks and enjoy camping on the island.

Any skin that blends with the background should be the go-to for players who have a passive style of play. On the other hand, any blingy skin that attracts a lot of attention should always be avoided.

