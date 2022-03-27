5 best Fortnite crossover skins (& 5 OG skins that are even better)

Over the years, there have been numerous crossover skins added to Fortnite. Characters from movies, games, and even comics have been turned into wearable outfits within the Metaverse.

Now, while these crossovers are amazing, there are some 'OG' skins that have stood the test of time. These are highly sought after cosmetics that have been around since the early days of the game.

5 of the best Fortnite crossover skins in existence

1) Naruto

Fortnite @FortniteGame



is back in the Item Shop! Believe It! @Naruto_Anime_EN is back in the Item Shop! Believe It! @Naruto_Anime_EN is back in the Item Shop! https://t.co/Uc7w3crGJ5

Naruto and the other members of Team 7 came to the game during Chapter 2 Season 8. Given the cult-like following the anime/manga has, the cosmetics became an instant hit. Till date, it remains the largest anime crossover in the game.

2) Rick Sanchez and Mecha Morty

When the aliens arrived in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, so did Rick and Morty. Rick was part of the Battle Pass, while Morty could be bought from the item shop. Fans absolutely loved the crossover but were disappointed that more elements from the show were not incorporated as cosmetics.

3) Doctor Strange

💭 @comfortsstrange DOCTOR STRANGE IN FORTNITE LOOKS SO GOOD?? DOCTOR STRANGE IN FORTNITE LOOKS SO GOOD?? https://t.co/9Xcw4XgPJj

Ever since the first MCU crossover occurred, fans had been waiting for Doctor Strange to make it into the game. Well, after countless tweets, it finally happened this season. Dr. Stephen Strange is now in the Metaverse and has been immortalized by fans worldwide. All that's left is to have Wanda and Vision as skins as well.

4) Marshmello

Despite being added to the game during Chapter 1 Season 7, Marshmello recently received new styles. This is a clear indication as to how popular the skin still remains within the community. Perhaps in some future seasons, the DJ will grace fans with an in-game concert once again.

5) LeBron James

Fortnite @FortniteGame



is bringing his legacy to the Icon Series. Read our blog for info about his Outfits, Gear and more.



fn.gg/LeBron MVP. Global Icon. Gold Medalist. The King has arrived. @KingJames is bringing his legacy to the Icon Series. Read our blog for info about his Outfits, Gear and more. MVP. Global Icon. Gold Medalist. The King has arrived. @KingJames is bringing his legacy to the Icon Series. Read our blog for info about his Outfits, Gear and more.fn.gg/LeBron https://t.co/8WklIyTRqz

Widely considered to be one of the greatest basketball players in history, Lebron James crossed over into Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. Given his popular and iconic status as a sportsperson, his cosmetics were one of the most in-demand items by fans.

These 5 OG skins have no equal in Fortnite

1) Ragnarok

Ragnarok is the embodiment of Norse mythology in Fortnite. He was part of the Chapter 1 Season 5 Battle Pass. The skin had five stages that players could unlock to make the character look more powerful. Sadly, given how old the skin is, it can rarely be spotted on the battlefield anymore.

2) Ghoul Trooper

When it comes to OG skins in the game, the Ghoul Trooper ranks high on the list. Introduced in Chapter 1 Season 1, the skin is a symbol of timelessness. While it can be purchased for 1,500 V-Bucks when listed in the item shop, only those who bought it the first time around have the Pink style.

3) Omega

debashish🇺🇦 @Debashish_2006 #Fortnite 4 years later and i still regret not getting to level 80 for omega lights :( #PS5Share 4 years later and i still regret not getting to level 80 for omega lights :( #PS5Share, #Fortnite https://t.co/a4hjz4zAmD

While Omega looked really cool, unlocking the skin was a nightmare in Chapter 1 Season 4. Many players even gave up halfway due to the grind. Nevertheless, he remains one of the most intimidating and good-looking skins in Fortnite.

4) Drift

Much like other skins in Chapter 1, Drift too had multiple stages that players had to unlock. What made him special was the fact that he was a real-world character who was brought into the Metaverse. It's still unclear as to why Epic Games did this at the start of Chapter 1 Season 5.

5) Aura

While Aura is not the most OG skin in the game, she is undoubtedly one of the best. Introduced during Chapter 1 Season 8, the skin is still going strong within the community. In fact, just last season, she received her third style - which didn't bode well for many fans.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan