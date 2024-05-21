5 Marvel skins that need to come to Fortnite

With Fortnite slowly gearing up for the launch of Chapter 5 Season 3, Epic Games has released a series of teasers to clue players in on what they can expect to see in the upcoming season. While the teasers include exciting ideas and concepts Chapter 5 Season 3 might hold, players noticed copyright for Marvel featured in one of them, leading them to believe another Marvel collaboration is on the cards.

Keeping this in mind, this article will break down five Marvel characters long overdue for an introduction to the Battle Royale island and how they could potentially fit into the upcoming collaboration hinted at in the Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

These 5 Marvel characters need to join the Fortnite character roster

1) Cyclops

Cyclops in X-Men '97 (Image via Disney)

Cyclops is one of the most powerful characters in Marvel’s library of icons, acting as the leader of the X-Men. While he was largely ignored due to his underwhelming representation in films and other media, he has been massively growing in popularity due to the recently released and critically acclaimed X-Men ‘97.

The show repaired Cyclops’ reputation and increased his chances of showing up to the Battle Royale island as a sought-after skin. Since X-Men ‘97 skins have already previously been rumored to be added to the game, he would definitely make for a worthy addition to Fortnite’s library of Marvel characters when Chapter 5 Season 3 launches.

2) Apocalypse

Apocalypse has been a highly awaited character (Image via Disney)

The very first mutant in Marvel lore, Apocalypse is undoubtedly one of the biggest threats any hero can encounter in the Marvel Universe. This, mixed with his monstrous appearance and vast set of mutations from the comics make him a truly worthy candidate for the next Marvel collaboration. And that’s not all, as the character’s comic book origins could also tie into Fortnite’s ongoing narrative.

Since the Pandora’s Box Live Event set a sandstorm free and on course to the Battle Royale island, Apocalypse's appearance could be justified by his place of origin, Egypt, a land filled with dunes and sandstorms. Additionally, with Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3's apocalyptic themes, the character's name speaks for itself.

3) Galactus

Galactus from Chapter 2 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

The devourer of worlds has been a part of the game for quite some time now, with the massive cosmic entity playing a role in the Chapter 2 Season 4 storyline and even being the basis for the Chapter 2 Season 4 live event. However, Galactus has never been made available as a usable skin, and many agree he's long overdue for one.

While Galactus' addition to the game would be difficult to justify, especially in Chapter 5 Season 3, his addition will undoubtedly be one of the most awaited collaborations. Additionally, since Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 4 is rumored to be Marvel and Fantastic Four-themed, Epic Games could find a place for him.

4) Old Man Logan

Old Man Logan shows great potential as a Fortnite addition (Image via Marvel)

One of Marvel's darkest and most twisted storylines, Old Man Logan has made an impact on comic books that can only be matched by a few others. Introducing him to the Fortnite universe would bring this iconic version of Wolverine to the Battle Royale island and add to the existing collection of Wolverine skins like Wolverine Zero and the classic Wolverine skin from Chapter 2 Season 4.

With Deadpool & Wolverine coming out in a couple of months, introducing Old Man Logan could also be a marketing move for Marvel to draw attention to Wolverine. Additionally, the Old Man Logan storyline is largely set in a post-apocalyptic desert landscape, something the themes for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 have hinted at.

5) The Thing

The Thing might be the first inclusion from the Fantastic Four (Image via Marvel)

A member of Marvel's first family, The Thing is one of the strongest characters in the Fantastic Four and the Marvel Universe as a whole, with the character being able to stand against The Hulk. Introducing The Thing to the Battle Royale island would not only add to the game's already vast collection of Marvel characters but also draw attention to the character and the upcoming Fantastic Four movie.

While The Thing being added to the game by himself would not make much sense, much like Galactus, he could find a place on the Chapter 5 Season 4 Battle Pass alongside Mr. Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, and The Human Torch.

Check out other articles about Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback