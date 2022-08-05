5 reasons why Smoke Grenades should be unvaulted for Fortnite Zero Build Mode

The Smoke Grenade was introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 1. As the name suggests, the utility item creates a cloud of smoke when used. This hinders visibility and makes it difficult for players and opponents to see each other. Unfortunately, it was vaulted at the start of Chapter 1 Season 3, and hasn't been seen since.

It's unclear why Epic Games did it, but they must have had their reasons. However, the player base of Fortnite's Zero Build Mode would greatly benefit from having the item back in the loot pool. Here's why.

Here are a few reasons why the Smoke Grenade will make be perfect for Fortnite's Zero Build Mode

1) Mitigate damage sustained from incoming fire due to low visibility

Without the ability to build in Fortnite Zero Mode, players often tend to sprint to cover as soon as possible. However, depending on their location, finding cover may become impossible. If such is the case, they end up being beamed and eliminated without much effort.

If the Smoke Grenade is added back to the loot pool, this situation could be averted. Rather than running through open ground, players can simply toss a Smoke Grenade and cut off the line of sight from their opponents. Furthermore. With poor visibility, players are likely to sustain less damage as shots go wide.

2) Can be used to revive fallen teammates in the open

As of now, trying to revive teammates in the open is a death sentence. Opponents use them as bait, and the moment someone arrives to revive them, they are shot at as well. Without the ability to lay down some cover, most wait for their teammates to despawn and then proceed to pick up their Reboot Card.

However, if the Smoke Grenade were made available in Fortnite's Zero Build Mode, things would be very different. Rather than being baited and shot at, players can run in with a Cow Catcher, place it down, and toss a Smoke Grenade to stay hidden. Reviving a teammate will be easy, with most of the bullets bouncing off hard-cover.

3) Smoke Grenade + Firefly Jar combo

Smoke Grenades are mostly used defensively. Since they break the line of sight, players use them to run away from opponents. However, in certain situations, they can be used offensively as well. If the conditions are just right, tossing a Smoke Grenade at the enemy's position followed by a few Firefly Jars will work wonders.

Without the ability to clearly see their surroundings, the enemies will be circled by a ring of fire. Since Loopers can't build to escape, they'll have to accept their fate and perish in the flames. Even if the fire doesn't eliminate them, they'll be in no position to mount a counterattack.

4) Good for rotation on open ground

One of the main issues with Fortnite's Zero Build Mode has been rotation. Without the ability to build, opponents that are on high ground can easily shoot at advancing players. This is especially true in the current desert biome. Due to the lack of cover and large chunks of open terrain, rotating has become a nightmare for most.

With the help of Smoke Grenades, players will be able to minimize the risk and damage sustained from incoming fire. Although using the item will not guarantee success, it does improve the odds by a huge margin. With a bit of luck, players will be able to rotate in the open with ease.

5) Cause opponents to panic and deviate from strategy

While Smoke Grenades on their own do no harm to opponents in Fortnite, they do have a psychological impact. With the line of sight broken and the field of view severely reduced, some opponents tend to turtle up and not move. This allows players to set up a firing position and beam opponents once the smoke clears.

At times, the opposite occurs, and opponents rush out of the smoke cloud in a panicked state. The entire strategy is forgotten, and they scurry to find cover, fearing an imminent attack. Even if one does not come, they'll be left shaken up all the same.

