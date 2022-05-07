5 things Fortnite did terribly wrong (and 5 they got right)

Fortnite has risen to become one of the most popular games in modern times. With its unique selling point of in-game building mechanics, it has carved a niche for itself in the world of Battle Royale.

Over the years, the game has evolved from humble origins and has transcended into popular culture. It has become a platform for content creators and gamers alike. The game has got a lot of things right; however, it has done a few things wrong as well.

Here are a few things that Fortnite got wrong

1) Chapter 2 Season 5

Of all the seasons, number five was possibly the worst. According to the community, it's the most boring and uneventful period in Chapter 2. It had everything wrong with it. This includes a stale map, mindless crossovers, and a storyline that made little to no sense.

2) Poor skill-based matchmaking

Although the matchmaking issue has been fixed in the Zero-Build mode, the normal mode is still haunted by it. Since the K/D ratio is mainly used to match players against each other, the proficiency of being able to build is not taken into consideration. This has left many players frustrated.

3) Too few original skins and cosmetics

Collaborative skins are amazing. Epic Games has done a fine job of carefully crafting and adding them to the game. However, over the years, the balance between original and collaborative skins has been lost, with original skins taking a hit. If the trend continues, the number of crossover skins will soon overtake the original ones.

4) ITalk ban

Perhaps one of the worst things that Epic Games has done in recent times is ban Fortnite enthusiast ITalk. When it came to dedication and making a career out of collecting skins and reviewing them for a living, he had the highest authority. Sadly, in the month of December 2021, all that came to an end.

Perhaps one of the worst things that Epic Games has done in recent times is ban Fortnite enthusiast ITalk. When it came to dedication and making a career out of collecting skins and reviewing them for a living, he had the highest authority. Sadly, in the month of December 2021, all that came to an end.

5) Removal of The Block

Fortnite News 💥 @FortniteBR



Should The Block return during Chapter 3? Risky Reels was replaced by The Block 3 years ago today.Should The Block return during Chapter 3? #Fortnite Risky Reels was replaced by The Block 3 years ago today.Should The Block return during Chapter 3? #Fortnite https://t.co/xobBd1Rmzn

The Block was one of the most hyped features to be added to Fortnite. As the name suggests, it is a giant flat block located in-game and was used to showcase community creations alongside the island code. Sadly, it has long been removed from the game.

Here are a few things that Fortnite got right

1) Inclusiveness

HYPEX @HYPEX By The Fortnite Team:



"Everyone is welcome on the Battle Bus, and this week we’re celebrating the amazing Fortnite LGBTQIA+ community! Check out everything happening in the game and beyond this week with the debut of Rainbow Royale." By The Fortnite Team:"Everyone is welcome on the Battle Bus, and this week we’re celebrating the amazing Fortnite LGBTQIA+ community! Check out everything happening in the game and beyond this week with the debut of Rainbow Royale." https://t.co/dvP5fOdefx

With Fortnite being accessible to numerous cultures worldwide, building a safe environment is something that Epic Games has strived to achieve. Last year, they took things a step further and celebrated Pride Month with Rainbow Royale. Although the event didn't go as smoothly as planned, their commitment remains steadfast.

2) Amazing cosmetics

When it comes to cosmetics in a battle royale game, no game does it better than Fortnite. The number of cosmetics is in the thousands, with dozens being added every month. In essence, the game is a cosplayer's digital dream come true, but that's only if they have the V-Bucks to buy cosmetic items.

3) Real-world mechanics

Thanks to Unreal Engine, the developers are able to implement some of the most realistic mechanics ever seen in the game. This includes the spread of fire, tornadoes, lightning storms, bullet drops, and parkour. Who knows what else will be added to the title as the game continues to grow.

4) No pay-to-win features

Unlike a few battle royale games, Fortnite has no pay-to-win features. Players cannot buy buffs, boosts, or anything similar to gain an in-game advantage. While some cosmetics may grant players an edge, they don't fit into the pay-to-win category.

5) Strong community support

While the game has no doubt lived up to its reputation in the world of battle royale, it has been able to do so with the help of its huge community. Over the years, Epic Games has been more transparent with players and has actively listened to their feedback to improve the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

