5 ways to quickly retake high ground in Fortnite Chapter 4

Building is one of the core elements of Fortnite that players need to learn at some point to survive the battle royale island and become a veteran. Beginners who play the game often forget how crucial building is and how certain methods and tricks can prove worthy when they are stuck between opponents in a sweaty match.

Amongst the various strategies, claiming high ground is a common practice for players where they can get as far away as possible from their opponents and slowly make their way down to eliminate them from a distance.

However, just ramping up the ground without any cover from either side won't get the job done. It could get them hit by heavy gunfire, or worse, their build might be shot at, leading them to get eliminated by fall damage.

In early 2018, when the game was at its peak, certain Fortnite pros came up with a few retakes and methods that can get players to a higher ground faster and help them from being eliminated by their opponents rather easily.

These retakes are still valid in Chapter 4 Season 1, and with the mantle option to climb ledges, players now have the advantage to build even faster to prevent themselves from falling. Here are five of those high-ground retakes that every everyone should be familiar with in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

5 high-ground retakes that can make you a pro in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

A Fortnite content creator who goes by the name Vizeloo posted a YouTube tutorial showing the six easiest high-ground retakes for beginners who are still getting familiar with the building mechanism.

He showed how tunneling can be an effective method to build faster and higher with enough protection against enemy fire. Let's explore five of the best:

1) One-sided tunnel

In this Fortnite method, players need to start by building a ramp first and climb on it. The next step requires them to build two walls right next to the ramp on the left-hand side. Once they are done with the foundation, they need to build another wall in front of them and a ramp above them, being supported by the two walls placed adjacent to one another in front of them.

Now, all they need to do is edit the wall in front of them and start the process all over again by building another ramp to continue the retake in quick succession. This option is a one-sided tunnel as players only have one side of their ramp covered, the left-hand side in this case. However, they can also do this on the right-hand side, based on the direction of the incoming fire.

2) One-sided tunnel (side exit)

This is an alternate version of the previous one-sided tunnel retake. Through this method, players can outplay their opponents if they are familiar with what they are doing and get stuck at the front side of their wall.

In this retake, they need to edit their walls on the side, exit the existing tunnel, and start building a new tunnel from there. They should continue doing this until they can outsmart their opponents and win the build-fight.

3) The full tunnel

The full tunnel provides a 360 degree protection to players from enemy fire as it creates a fortified high ground base to camp in and exit, thus outplaying opponents. It starts with a similar approach to the one-sided tunnel, however, changes slightly as players need to build walls on the side that is left open.

They need to close both sides, edit the walls in a triangular shape, and walk through them. Fortnite gamers can then repeat the building process to make a full tunnel as displayed in the image above. This method can help them enclose their opponents inside a full tunnel by simply editing walls to their advantage and eliminating them.

4) Cone tunnel

This method elevates the one-sided tunnel (side exit) with a new approach, where players can simply build two ramps - one under and one above them. Then, they need to build a cone above the ramp and leave the sides open. This can help them move in either direction, based on where their opponent is rushing them from in Fortnite.

If they rush them from the sides, they can simply edit out the cone and keep moving forward, or simply go backwards by editing the ramp behind them. However, open sides on the left and right are highly useful in scoping out the area nearby and choosing an approach for the next build they would like to do.

5) One-sided tunnel (side-wall jump)

This method is an alternate version of the one-sided tunnel and can help players move sideways faster. It requires them to build a wall on the side as they are on the edge of their ramp.

They will then need to jump, build a ramp with the support of the wall, and continue building the one-sided tunnel in quick succession to complete the high-ground retake.

