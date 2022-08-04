6 LTMS everybody wants to see again in Fortnite

Limited Time Modes (LTMs) are very popular in Fortnite and Epic Games utilizes this marketing strategy quite often. If people know such events are only around for a short amount of time, they will be more inclined to take part in them. For LTMs, though, there's no money being made, but Epic Games still capitalizes on the rush of demand, which is a bit disappointing to many players.

Some LTMs are the best part of the game. There have been several incredible ones over the years that players would just love to see return. Here are a few examples.

Fortnite LTMs that would break the internet with their return

6) Solid Gold

Everyone likes Legendary weapons. Sure, everyone has them in this mode, but it doesn't take away the novelty of having an all-gold loadout. Those are generally the best versions of whatever weapon are peresent, so it is always good to have them. It keeps the playing field even, too.

This is an LTM that frequently returns, but it's disappointing when it leaves. Another return would make a lot of Fortnite gamers very happy.

5) Wild West

Fortnite @FortniteGame Dust the competition with your fast draw in the new Wild West LTM! Dust the competition with your fast draw in the new Wild West LTM! https://t.co/bPBxzIA8iS

There is always a limit on what weapons are available in Fortnite. When it becomes a themed limit, it is both unique and a lot more enjoyable.

For Wild West, the mode only has guns that were available then, like grenades, revolvers, six shooters, and more. This is a really fun way to try out different weapons and players had really enjoyed it. It would definitely be a well-received return.

4) Floor is Lava

Floor is Lava was a really fun take on the battle royale mode. Not only did gamers have to worry about their surroundings in terms of other players, but they also had to worry about the rising floor of lava and decreasing availability of appropriate places to take cover on.

Builders loved this mode as it was a really good way to get better and become more conscious about building.

3) Arsenal

Arsenal mode was chaotic fun (Image via Fortnite Wiki)

Arsenal offered a very distinct take on Fortnite. It essentially worked in reverse, which provided players with something new to do. The circle begins small and everyone has the same weapon. This weapon would get worse after every elimination and players would have to accumulate 30 eliminations to win.

Many other shooter games have versions of this "Gun Game" but the Fortnite's would be a welcome sight in the Discovery tab.

2) The Getaway

Whenever an LTM adds a unique wrinkle to the game, it entices a lot of players to engage in it. Modes like Solid Gold or 50v50 are also great, but it's great in the same way the main battle royale mode is. The Getaway is a very unique LTM where players have to collect jewels and get off the island.

It was challenging but it was fun to prioritize looting around instead of battling. It was an excellent change of pace that most players would love to see return soon.

1) Avengers Endgame

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Drop into the Fortnite Endgame LTM now!



epicgames.com/fortnite/news/… Take on Thanos and the Chitauri by wielding Avengers: Endgame items scattered throughout the Battle Royale island 🗺️Drop into the Fortnite Endgame LTM now! #FortniteXAvengers Take on Thanos and the Chitauri by wielding Avengers: Endgame items scattered throughout the Battle Royale island 🗺️Drop into the Fortnite Endgame LTM now! #FortniteXAvengersepicgames.com/fortnite/news/… https://t.co/yo3qdEIb2m

This was one of the very first Limited Time Modes to ever grace the screen and it remains one of the most popular to this day. Despite only being put in the game twice, it had a huge impact on everyone. Being able to play as the Avengers or Thanos was a lot of fun.

Not to mention the Avengers Mythics, which were so much fun to use:

Captain America's Shield

Stormbreaker

Iron Man's Repulsors

Hawkeye's Bow

These characters have their own skins now, which would make playing with their weapons so much better. It has been a long time since this LTM was present and everyone misses it.

Plus, the Mythics are not available in Creative, so everyone would be excited just to get to use them again.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

