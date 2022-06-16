7 OG Fortnite spots that never felt the same after returning

Since its release, Fortnite has had a long list of POIs that have been added and removed from the game, and the poster child for that is Tilted Towers, which has been destroyed and restored several times. Popular POIs come and go as the map changes, and many of them end up becoming fan favorites.

However, when such POIs return to the game, they aren't quite the same. This article lists a few original POIs that returned without the same luster and the same vibe.

7 Fortnite landing spots that just weren't the same the second time around

7) The volcano

The volcano returned from Chapter 1, but with a very different twist. Originally, the volcano was active and was one of the many destructors of Tilted Towers. However, when it returned, it was hollowed out, and it had buildings inside it, which was a significant change to the POI.

The Daily Bugle, however, has been a popular POI since its introduction in Chapter 3 Season 1. It has plenty of loot and is home to Doctor Strange and other NPCs. In Season 1, it was the best place to get the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters.

6) The tower at Camp Cuddle

Camp Cuddle is no longer on the map as it has been replaced with Reality Falls. When it was on the map, it featured three different main areas. The first was a house at the top of the hill and the second area was the main area below. The third area was an island in the water that many Fortnite players will find familiar.

The tower on it was pretty much the same as the original tower from Lonely Lodge. This new tower did not have the same allure, especially since Camp Cuddle was not nearly as good of a landing spot as Lonely Lodge was in its day.

5) Greasy Grove

Greasy Grove has been a pretty good landing spot in every season it has been in, but it hasn't felt quite the same. It is great to get locations back on the map, but Greasy Grove's houses and restaurant aren't nearly as fun as they used to be.

The location is now covered with the bright and fun aesthetic from the Reality Tree, which makes it look slightly better. However, it makes it even less like the original spot.

4) Loot Lake

The new Loot Lake (Image via Epic Games)

Loot Lake was a very popular POI back in the day. Although it underwent several changes, it managed to feel the same. The Loot Lake that had a floating island was just as good as the one that had Kevin the Cube dissolve in its water. However, the newest version of Loot Lake is just a landmark, and it doesn't feel nearly the same. It's a fine landing spot, but it can't hold a candle to the original.

3) The race track

Chonker's Speedway (Image via Epic Games)

Players who landed at Chonker's Speedway when it arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 might have recognized this one. It's the race track from Chapter 1. The new POI is a lot bigger and more detailed than its original counterpart, but it's not the same.

The original race track was a small landmark that was quaint and usually not very busy, while the new Fortnite POI is the exact opposite.

2) Shifty Shafts

Shifty Shafts is one of the Fortnite POIs that didn't drastically change in the way it looks. Although it is different the second time around, it is not so different that it is unrecognizable. However, the new Shifty Shafts doesn't carry the same 'lost in a maze' feeling. It is also not as popular a spot this time around.

1) Tilted Towers

Tilted Towers (Image via Epic Games)

Throughout the history of Fortnite, this POI has been removed and added back to the game several times, each time with some minor changes. Therefore, over the years, it has slowly changed. Epic Games takes away and brings back this popular POI so many times that each copy of it feels like less than the one before it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

