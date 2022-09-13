8 Fortnite streamers who are at the height of their popularity

Fortnite is amongst the most streamed video games of all time. A plethora of content creators have established themselves by playing this game. It does not stop here. Some of these content creators have evolved into the best creators in their domain.

The game's popularity has contributed significantly and helped streamers and creators flourish, but the developers have also supported content creators. Programs like Support-a-Creator have ushered a multitude of players into creating content.

The world of streaming and content creation is full of ups and downs. Something that is in hype today could be tomorrow's reject. Despite this, many streamers and content creators have easily navigated the waters and have established themselves. In this listicle, we'll look at some such Fortnite streamers.

Clix, Ninja and other Fortnite streamers who are at height of their popularity

1) Tfue

Turner Ellis Tenney, known in the gaming sphere as Tfue, is the bad boy of Fortnite. Despite a career mired in controversies, he has managed to rise to the top.

Tfue has over 11 million followers on both Twitch and YouTube. This year, he has been on more than 130 streams which span across 950+ hours in total. He has an average viewership of 12,000. Till date, he has more than 11 million watch hours on his streams.

2) Clix

Cody Conrod, better known as Clix, is one of the most popular Fortnite streamers in the world right now. He has more than 5 million Twitch followers and almost 2 million YouTube subscribers.

In 2022, Clix has streamed more than 130 times spanning across 650+ hours. He managed an average viewership of 12,900 with a peak of 95,000 peak viewers. From time to time, Clix also dabbles in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) V.

3) SypherPK

SypherPK needs no introduction. He is one of the most entertaining Fortnite streamers and is best known for his informative series called How to Win. He has over 6 million followers on both Twitch and YouTube with over 150 streams.

Sypher has been live for more than 1000 hours this year. He has also gained more than 500k followers on popular streaming platforms and has a watch time of more than 6 million hours. Till date, his peak viewership has been 78,975 viewers.

4) Ninja

Ninja is royalty when it comes to Fortnite. He has put the game on the map and has been a pioneer when it comes to streaming. After a sabbatical, Ninja started streaming the game once again.

With more than 18 million Twitch followers, he is the biggest streamer in the world right now. Despite such popularity, Ninja has registered a constant decline in his streaming metrics. In 2022, his average viewership dipped 8.5% to 12,500 while he managed to gain more than 800k new followers.

5) AussieAntics

The most popular Fortnite streamer from the land Down Under, AussieAntics is a professional eSports player who plays for NRG. He has over 800K followers on Twitch and almost 300K subscribers on YouTube.

In 2022, Aussie has stremed for more than 1400 hours. He has managed an average viewership of 3900 with a peak of 24,800 viewers. This year, he has gained more than 112,000 followers till date and has almost 6 million watch hours on his streams. At times, he also plays Valorant.

6) NickEh30

Nicholas Amyoony, better known as NickEh30, is a Canadian streamer and esports players who has more than 2000 Fortnite wins.

Nick is famous for experimenting with new features in the game and testing out new weapons. He has over 4 million followers on Twitch and 6 million subscribers on YouTube. This year, he has streamed for 850+ hours that have garnered more than 5 million impressions on his streaming profile. In 2022, NickEh30 has gained more than 370,000 followers.

7) Amar

Amar Al-Naimi is an up-and-comer Fortnite streamer who is fast gaining popularity. He hails from Germany and is also a professional esports player. Amar has almost 1.5 million followers on Twitch and 570K subscribers on YouTube.

Amar has spent over 1000+ hours live and has garnered almost 7 million views on his content. He averages out a viewership of 6000 with a peak of 110,000 viewers. He also dabbles in games like COD: Warzone and Multiversus.

8) xQc

Félix Lengyel, popularly known as xQc, is an internet personality from Canada. Although he generally streams a variety of content, from time to time he also plays Fortnite. WIth more than 11 million Twitch followers, he is amongst the top streamers in the world.

This year he has gained more than 1 million followers, who came in from 1700+ hours of streaming. xQc also has an impressive peak viewership that tops out at 300,000.

Edited by Saman