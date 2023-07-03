8 Jungle theme collaborations we could see in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has captivated the imagination of the community and although the Jungle biome is limited in size, there's a lot that can be done with it. With flora and fauna galore, it's the perfect setting for numerous collaborations. While Epic Games only has so much time and resources to implement them in-game, a few have been requested by fans.

That being said, the list of collaborations that are in-demand include some cult classics, fantasy-based storylines, and even a spoof. Not to mention a Disney character that is perfectly suited for the Jungle biome.

Rambo are seven other Jungle theme collaborations that would fit into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

1) Rambo

Rambo has been a cult classic since the 1980's. The enigma that is John Rambo has captured the imagination of millions when it comes to jungle warfare. With the island having a deviated Jungle biome equipped with Mud and other elements, having him as a NPC or Outfit in-game would be beyond perfect. The thought of playing as Rambo while using the Scar in combat is enough to get the blood pumping.

2) Jurassic Park

Okay, this is no-brainer at this point. With Raptors present on the island, a collaboration with Jurassic Park is just waiting to happen. In fact, missing the opportunity to have a crossover would be a terrible waste of potential. If nothing else, a few Outfits from the franchise alongside the vehicle featured in the movies would suffice. Epic Games should consider making this a reality.

3) Jumanji

Jumanji, much like Rambo, is a cult classic in many ways. While the scope for a full-blown collaboration is very limited, it would be a hit nonetheless. Having an Alan Parrish Outfit would be an amazing way to pay homage to the franchise as well as the late Robin Williams.

4) Tarzan

There's the Jungle biome, Grind Vines, exotic plants, and Flapjack Rifles present on the island in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 - if this isn't the perfect setting for a collaboration with Tarzan, nothing will be. That said, while there were rumors of a collaboration back in Chapter 2 and Chapter 3, they have now ceased to be in circulation. Nevertheless, having Tarzan and Jane as Outfits in-game would be amazing to see.

5) Avatar

Ever since James Cameron's Avatar debuted in 2009, it captured the imagination of the world. Pandora in all its beauty and rage showcased an alien world that may just be out there, waiting to be explored. While this may occur in some distant future, a collaboration with Fortnite this season would have been perfect. If nothing else, a few Outfits featuring different Na'vi would have been amazing to see in-game.

6) Indiana Jones

Although there was a proper Indiana Jones collaboration back in Fortnite Chapter 3, it would be criminal to not have another one this season. With the Jungle biome and ancient ruined temples present on the island, it's the perfect setting for yet another crossover. Even if the collaboration is not full-fledged one, having elements in-game would create a lot of hype and buzz.

7) Tropic Thunder

While Tropic Thunder is more of a spoof than a movie, it has a loyal fan-following of it's own. Given the cast and script, if nothing else, it's funny. That being said, having Outfits of characters from the movie in-game would be a visual treat for many players. Imagine playing in Squads with friends cosplaying as characters from Tropic Thunder while exploring the Jungle biome - absolute laugh riot at its best.

8) Alien Versus Predator

Last, but most certainly not the least, Alien Versus Predator should be a must-do collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Although there was a collaboration done in the past, the setting is much better this time around. With the newly added Cloak Gauntlets, it adds a whole new depth of cosplaying. Players can plan their entire strategy around a stealth-oriented playstyle while donning the Predator Outfit.

Note: The list is based on popular demand made by Fortnite players and fans.

