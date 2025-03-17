All Fortnite Party Up Spring Raid Quests: How to complete and rewards

First and foremost, to complete the Fortnite Party Up Spring Raid Quests, you will need to bring a few friends. These can only be completed in both Creator Made and Epic experiences. This means that Battle Royale/Zero Build, Ballistic, Festival, Rocket Racing, Reload, and LEGO are all viable options for the latter.

However, when it comes to the Creator Made experiences, you will have to look for those that have the XP Device active. It will show when you select the experience, just be sure to keep a lookout so you don't miss it. Lastly, rewards will be obtained per Fortnite Party Up Spring Raid Quest you complete.

If you want to obtain the Dupli-Kate skin for free, this is the only way to do so. That said, here is more on the topic at hand.

Everything you need to know about Fortnite Party Up Spring Raid Quests

Fortnite Party Up Spring Raid Quests have a requirement of 60,000 XP each. As such, every time you earn the aforementioned XP, you progress one stage. In total, you need 540,000 XP to complete all nine stages. This shouldn't take long, as PlayTime XP is active in all modes.

As for the rewards, this is what you can earn by completing all nine stages of the Fortnite Party Up Spring Raid Quests:

Through The Fire And Flames (Jam Track)

Axo's Big Moment (Spray)

Shrinking Rae (Back Bling)

Party Beats (Spray)

Field of Dreamflowers (Loading screen)

Duplicating Batons (Pickaxe)

Song Bubble (Emoji)

Dupl-Kates (Emote)

Dupli-Kate (Outfit)

Fortnite Party Up Spring Raid Quests will be active until March 31, 2025, at 9 AM ET. Beyond this point, they will be deactivated. The aforementioned rewards could be added to the Fortnite Item Shop in the future. Epic Games mentions that they are not exclusive and could appear at a later date.

That is everything you need to know about the Fortnite Party Up Spring Raid Quests. Additionally, if you are a fan of Invincible, you can get the Outfits in the Item Shop. There is Mark Grayson, Omni-Man, Atom Eve, and Allen The Alien. More characters could be added in the future once Season 4 of Invincible goes live in 2026.

