All Medallions and Boons in Fortnite Blitz Royale

Fortnite Blitz Royale is the latest mode to be introduced to the Metaverse. Unlike standard Battle Royale/Zero Build, each round is short, lasting roughly five minutes. Since everyone starts with the same loot, the action can commence immediately.
Those who manage to score eliminations and open Chests/Supply Drops will stay ahead of the competition. There are also Medallions and Boons in Fortnite Blitz Royale to stack and utilize. Let's look at what each one provides as a buff.
All Medallions in Fortnite Blitz Royale
There are a total of 12 Medallions in Fortnite Blitz Royale, divided into four different sections: Offense, Movement, Healing, and Wildcard. All players start with the same randomized Medallion, and you can earn more by looting Goldee Supply Drops. Here's what each Medallion does.
Offense
- Aspect of Combat: Increases damage inflicted by ranged weapons.
- Ringmaster Scarr: Provides infinite ammo and buffs all damage inflicted.
- Night Rose: Your weapon is constantly loading ammo.
Movement
- Aspect of Speed: Buffs sprint speed, jump height. No fall damage after sprint-jump.
- Shrouded Striker: Jump is augmented, and become invisible in sprint-jump.
- Unstoppable: Knock back enemies you sprint into. Also increases sprint speed.
Healing
- Aspect of Siphon: Grants health or shields on enemy elimination.
- Infernal Defenses: Gain increased reload speed. Shield passively regenerates.
- The Machinst: Regenerates shield over time, caps up to 75 shields.
Wildcard
- Shogun X: Gains infinite stamina. While sprinting, cloak into the void.
- Megalo Don: Grants an infinite Nitro effect.
- Aspect of Agility: Provides charges of Underground Dash over time.
All Boons in Fortnite Blitz Royale
There are a total of 10 Boons in Fortnite Blitz Royale, divided into four different sections: Offense, Movement, Healing, and Wildcard. Eliminate players and survive to earn a random Boon. You can obtain additional Boons by looting Golden Chests. Here's what each one does.
Offense
- Fire Boon: Reload your weapons faster.
- Void Boon: Knocking players reveals others nearby.
Movement
- Combat Acrobat: Parkour partially reloads an equipped weapon.
- Adrenaline Rush: Gain the Slap effect when you Mantle, Hurdle, or Wall Jump.
- Wind Boon: Move faster while your Pickaxe is equipped.
Healing
- Storm Caller Boon: Replenish shields in the storm.
- Agile Healer Boon: Sprint while using healing items, and gain a slap after using.
Wildcard
- Reactive Ping Pong: Players who attack you are marked.
- Vulture Boon: Eliminated enemies are briefly marked on the map.
- Gold Rush Boon: Opening containers grants the Gold Rush effect.
That's all we know about Medallions and Boons in Fortnite Blitz Royale. The mode will be live once the downtime for update v36.10 ends.
Be sure to play a few rounds to get the Blitz Knight (Outfit) and Blitz Brella (Glider) in Fortnite for free.
