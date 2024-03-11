Aphrodite definitely got butchered, Medusa isn't too bad": Fortnite community upset over Battle Pass Skins design

In Fortnite, the significance of skins is paramount, especially when they feature well-known personalities, pop artists, superheroes, or mythical characters. Game developers draw inspiration from various sources to bring these characters to life within the game.

While some strive for perfection, others make alterations, drawing from references to create their own interpretations. However, not every gamer appreciates these alterations, as evidenced by a recent incident within the FortNiteBR Reddit community.

A user named Illustrious_Fee8116 shared a post showcasing three Battle Pass skins and concept art skins inspired by famous figures from Greek mythology: Medusa, Aphrodite, and Cerberus. It highlighted the disparity between the skins in Fortnite update v29.00 and their concept art. Many members of the community expressed disappointment with the skins, favoring the concept art instead.

One user named KawaiiKaiju55 even commented:

"Aphrodite definitely got butchered. Medusa isn’t too bad."

Here’s why Fortnite community is upset over Battle Pass Skins design

Basically, user Illustrious_Fee8116 posted comparisons between concept art skins and Fortnite Battle Pass skins, highlighting the superior authenticity of the former. The post featured three characters, Medusa, Aphrodite, and Cerberus, with their respective concept arts along with their Battle Pass counterparts.

In Medusa's case, fans overwhelmingly favored the concept art version due to its closer resemblance to the character from Greek mythology.

The concept art iteration of Medusa boasted snake-like hair, luminous white eyes, and attire that embodied the serpent's essence, complete with a pendant.

Conversely, the Battle Pass skin disappointed many with its more stylized and simplistic design, lacking the dominance and intricacies seen in the concept art. Fans expressed their disappointment, noting the absence of distinctive features such as Medusa's cobra neck collar and unique snakeskin pattern.

Cerberus received widespread approval from the community for its Battle Pass skin, with many expressing satisfaction and admiration for its design.

However, the Battle Pass skin for Aphrodite faced criticism from some fans who felt it had been poorly executed and appeared too basic. Observers noted that Aphrodite's in-game attire included sneakers, which some users likened to inferior knockoffs.

The sentiment was echoed by others who lamented the perceived downgrade from the concept art. Despite differing opinions, some users still expressed appreciation for Medusa and Cerberus while acknowledging Aphrodite's lackluster portrayal in comparison.

Other users remarked that they find Medusa's current skin to be the most appealing, with Aphrodite's concept art design standing out as superior. Regular Zeus's design also received some positive feedback.

However, the community overall expressed disappointment, especially with Aphrodite's and Medusa's Battle Pass skins. They were satisfied with how the concept art outshone the in-game skins.

