“Best mode ever”: Community wants Fortnite Marvel Takeover to return in Chapter 5 Season 4

Fortnite Marvel Takeover was one of the many exciting things to have materialized from the game's ambitious collaborative season with the Marvel universe. The game mode pitted players against each other in a base-battle-type mode with the goal of each team to protect their team's reactor and destroy the enemy's. However, the interesting aspect of this mode was that it exclusively featured Marvel Power Mythics.

The Fortnite Marvel Takeover game mode, while short-lived, became a fan-favorite among players. They are now eager to see the game mode return, especially in Chapter 5 Season 4, which has been rumored to be Marvel-themed. This is highlighted in a recent X post shared by @FitzyLeakz, a prominent figure in the Fortnite online community.

The X post attracted a flurry of reactions from members of the community, with X user @LucasFN1K expressing their appreciation for Fortnite Marvel Takeover and simply stating:

"Best mode ever"

Other community members expressed similar opinions regarding the game mode. X user @Dan39876816 used the opportunity to propose an Epic Games collaboration that fused the Fortnite Marvel Takeover with the Endgame mode. This unique comment drew several co-signers. Meanwhile, X user @realNumberSets expressed the hope to see a Marvel Knockout in Chapter 5 Season 4 or at least the original Knockout mode from Chapter 2 Season 2 during the Chapter 5 OG season.

X user @gubbel_tv highlighted that they enjoyed the Fortnite Marvel Takeover, stating that it was a good LTM, but they hoped to see Marvel Knockout return in Chapter 5 Season 4. @kyleinthecorner declared the Marvel Takeover game mode one of the top three LTMs of all time.

Will Epic Games bring back Fortnite Marvel Takeover in Chapter 5 Season 4?

While Epic Games has yet to confirm the Marvel theme for Chapter 5 Season 4, the leaked Fortnite roadmap for 2024 mixed with context clues involving Stark Industries and beacons all but confirm the Marvel theme of the upcoming season. So, the rumor mills churn as the community ponders whether Epic Games will reintroduce modes like Marvel Takeover to the game during the season.

As of now, it is not possible to accurately predict anything. But given how Epic Games has been focusing less on LTMs with every new season, the chances of a Marvel takeover redux remain slim. However, Chapter 5 Season 4 is likely to introduce new Marvel powers and weapons to the game. So, it leaves a door open for Epic Games to reintroduce the Marvel Takeover (in some form) to provide players with a testing ground for these new Mythics.

