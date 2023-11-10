Best skins to use in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 has gifted players the ultimate trip down memory lane by returning to the roots of the game, going back to the Chapter 1 map. With the original island making a triumphant comeback, the nostalgia is off the charts, and it's essential to look the part with some of the best skins that the game has to offer.

The game's cosmetic gallery is vast, and with memories running high in the community, players can don some classic costumes and outfits to showcase their love for the early days of the game. This article contains a compiled list of the must-have skins for your Chapter 4 Season 5 experience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Best skins for the Fortnite's OG season

Black Knight

Black Knight (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

For players seeking an OG skin that carries an air of nobility and valor, the Black Knight is an excellent choice. This classic outfit first debuted in Chapter 1 Season 2's Battle Pass and was the last skin players could unlock. With its mix of regal armor and ominous, knightly appearance, the Black Knight is an embodiment of the classic Fortnite style.

Skull Trooper

Skull Trooper (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Arguably one of the most iconic OG skins, the Skull Trooper symbolizes the Halloween spirit, and it's a skin that is synonymous with the early days of the game.

One of the first skins ever released in the game, the Skull Trooper stands out in any crowd with its spooky design and glowing eyes. This skin is perfect for those who want to strike fear into the hearts of their opponents or simply scare them.

Drift

Drift (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Drift is an iconic skin that first made an appearance in Chapter 1 Season 5 and, over the years, has become one of the game's many mascots, being known for his striking and youthful appearance.

Drift wears a stylized long coat with spray-paint-like symbols and patterns, complemented by a white shirt underneath. Being one of the game's mascots, Drift perfectly captures the essence of urban street art.

Omega

Omega (Image via Epic Games)

Omega is a legendary skin that made its debut in Chapter 1 Season 4, and is known for its menacing and imposing appearance in the game. The skin features a full body and a tactical suit equipped with red accents, emphasizing the advanced technology that the character possesses.

One of the most unique aspects of the Omega skin is its customizable armor, which has allowed its final stage to become one of the rarest in the game.

The Visitor

The Visitor (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The Visitor is the very first secret skin ever released in the game, all the way back in the Chapter 1 Season 4 Battle Pass. It features a mysterious, futuristic astronaut-like design and is the skin responsible for kicking off the game's overarching storyline.

The Visitor is one member of The Seven, an elite group of individuals in charge of protecting reality, and the Visitor certainly looks the part.

The Reaper

The Reaper (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

One of the game's first "collaborations", the Reaper, often colloquially referred to as the "John Wick" skin, is a legendary outfit that gained a lot of traction when it came out in the Chapter 1 Season 3 Battle Pass. This skin is designed to be a nod to the renowned fictional assassin character portrayed by Keanu Reeves in the "John Wick" series.

It offers a stylish yet sleek black suit with a slime tie, exuding a sophisticated yet deadly vibe that John Wick is known for. The skin also includes a distinctive and memorable face that, while being modeled to look like John Wick, still manages to stand out as its own thing. The Reaper remains an iconic choice among the community, often regarded as one of the game's most iconic skins.

