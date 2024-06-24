Over the years, Fortnite has introduced various groups and factions that drive the game’s ever-expansive storyline forward while also adding to its vast cosmetic library. Most of the members of these factions are turned into cosmetic items for players to use in a match. One such is the Imagined Order, the group that functioned as the game’s primary antagonistic force for a long time.

That said, while many members of the Imagined Order like Doctor Slone have joined the game’s character roster and become beloved skins among players, other characters have not received the same honor.

This was highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/taughttomato, where the player proposed the idea of receiving outfits based on IO Patrols from Chapter 3, leading them to state:

“Can we please have this skin”

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit)

Members of the r/FortNiteBR subreddit took to the comments to voice their opinion on the proposal put forward in the post.

u/Mayapreg expressed their confusion at the fact that the outfit doesn’t already exist in-game, confusing it with a style of the Gunnar Outfit. u/That_Necessary_2707 reacted similarly, questioning whether the outfit was just the alternate style for the Gunnar Outfit.

Comments from the community (Image via Reddit)

Meanwhile, u/Goldwater54 expressed their strong desire to see the skin in-game, explaining how the character bears a strong resemblance to Adam Smasher, a prominent character in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe. Additionally, u/CrucibleDoom586compred IO Patrols to Synths, artificial humans from the Fallout franchise that bear a strong resemblance to Gunnar’s bodyguards.

Will Epic Games add IO Patrols as usable skins in Fortnite?

The Imagined Order (Image via Epic Games)

Ever since their introduction as members of the Imagined Order, Gunnar’s bodyguards have been a highly anticipated outfit to come to the game. However, despite the character being introduced all the way back in Chapter 3, there have been no signs of him being turned into a usable skin.

This is made even worse by the fact that Gunnar and the Imagined Order are basically gone from the narrative, making it even less likely for IO Patrols to be Epic Games' focus when it comes to in-game cosmetics. All of these hints and clues don’t exactly spell good news for fans waiting for the skin, and only time will tell if Epic Games brings the Imagined Order back into the storyline alongside IO Patrols as usable skins.

