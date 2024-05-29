“Damn bro maybe the pros are right”: Fortnite player gets eliminated by a car mid-air 

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has been one of the most eventful new season launches in a while, with Epic Games bringing a ton of new content as well as a brand new wasteland biome to the game. Aside from the long list of new additions, the vehicle mods and vehicular warfare as a whole have undoubtedly been the highlights of the new season, completely transforming the landscape of the game.

This is showcased perfectly in a recent clip shared by X user @TTVGoldnSkul, where the player can be seen in a trio match in Chapter 5 Season 3, donning the Brat skin and battling an enemy using The Machinist's Lockjaw. While the player tried to use the Nitro Fists to escape the enemy by jumping into a Rift, the opponent was quick on their wheels and followed the player into the sky, eliminating @TTVGoldnSkul mid-air.

The moment, while being side-splittingly hilarious, prompted a reaction from the player, who commented on the community's recent divided opinions on vehicle mods in Chapter 5 Season 3, stating:

“Damn bro maybe the pros are right”

Comments from the community (X/TTVGoldenSkul)

Members of the community took to the comments to not only joke about the situation that unfolded in @TTVGoldnSkul's clip but also provide insights into the moment. X user @Merepiff highlighted how this was one of the few legitimate criticisms they had seen for Chapter 5 Season 3, adding how cars should not be able to go through Rifts.

Meanwhile, X user @notacatbtw pointed out how the enemy player's elimination was purely by chance, and @TTVGoldnSkul could have escaped the situation at many different opportunities and only lost because they refused to take those chances to escape. X user @C4Ntw33, on the other hand, complimented the player's use of the Nitro Fists for movement and expressed how the vehicle-Rift strategy is a bit too difficult to evade.

Questioning the player in jest about why they would be on foot in Chapter 5 Season 3, a season that largely revolves around vehicular warfare, X user @TheMari18540267 commented:

"First of all why are u on foot in the szn that literally gave cars guns"

Where to find The Machinist's Lockjaw in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

The Machinist's Lockjaw (Image via Epic Games)

As seen in the X clip as well as the community's consensus regarding the new season, The Machinist's Lockjaw, along with other Mythic Nitro Cars, is a vehicle to be on the lookout for in Chapter 5 Season 3. If you want to get your hands on this powerhouse, you must visit the Redline Rig POI. Here, you can fight The Machinist for her Medallion, which will allow you to unlock the storage for the Lockjaw and take it for yourself.

Additionally, Fortnite Boss NPCs like The Machinist have a chance to patrol the Island during a match alongside the War Bus, so players might have to stay on alert when deciding how and when to go after The Machinist and her goons.

